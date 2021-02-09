Tuesday, Feb 09, 2021 | Last Update : 07:11 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra minister Satej Patil tests positive

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2021, 6:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2021, 6:42 pm IST

My health condition is good and have started medication as advised by doctors, posted the CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Tuesday informed that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Taking to social media, the minister of state for home in the MVA government said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is good and have started medication as advised by doctors."

 

Sources close to the minister said he had recently come back from the United States of America and had got himself tested as a precautionary measure, and the report returned positive.

