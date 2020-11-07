Saturday, Nov 07, 2020 | Last Update : 08:13 PM IST

Mumbai's COVID-19 doubling rate crosses 200 days

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 7, 2020, 7:53 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2020, 7:53 pm IST

These numbers demonstrate a major improvement in the situation from what it was a few months back

A health worker screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai. (AP)
 A health worker screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai. (AP)

In the last few weeks Mumbai, the city of dreams, has recorded a reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections. For the first time, since the spread of the virus in Mumbai, the doubling period (the duration over which the number of cases double) for SARS-CoV-2 has surpassed 200 days and has now been increased to 208 days.

Moreover, Worli, one of the worst-affected areas of the Maximum City, has a doubling rate of over 300 days and in Dharavi, which is performing much better than the rest of Mumbai, the doubling rate stands at an all time high of 789 days.

 

These numbers demonstrate a major improvement in the situation from what it was a few months back. On March 22 2020 the doubling rate in mumbai fell as low as 3 days.

A doubling rate of 208 days as recorded on November 5 has by far been the best projected doubling rate in the city.

BMC data shows five of the 24 wards have a doubling rate of over 300 days.

Two of these 24 wards, namely, Worli-Prabhadevi-Lower Parel and Dharavi-Mahim-Dadar were the hotspots of the COVID-19 infection during the peak days of the virus in May-June

Aaditya Thackeray, MLA from Worli constituency and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, expressed his gratitude to the front line workers on Twitter for the improvement in the doubling rate.

 

 

Latest From Metros

A week after the Central Railway and Western Railway wrote letters to the Maharashtra government urging it to frame guidelines to avoid crowding in trains so that services can be opened for common people, the government is yet to hold a meeting for the discussion on it. (PTI)

Local trains remain out of reach for common Mumbaikars

Fire fighters in rescue efforts at the site on Wednesday. (PTI)

Gujarat factory explosion: Day after 12 workers die, police summons godown owner, tenant

Commuters ride through heavy smog in Noida . (PTI)

Delhi's air quality reaches worst levels since November last year

A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Even as India's overall coronavirus cases continue to fall, health officials say that New Delhi is in the grip of its third and worst wave of infections yet. (AP)

Delhi is facing third wave of coronavirus: Kejriwal

