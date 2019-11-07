President’s Rule not desirable, says Maharashtra governor

However, the governor clarified that he wants the political parties to stake claim to form the government.

Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Wednesday said that he does not want President’s rule to be invoked in the state. He said that political parties must resolve their differences and form the government as President’s rule is not desirable. He also said that he would go by convention while inviting a party to form the government but it would be better if the parties themselves came forward. No party has thus far approached him to form the government.

When asked whom he would call to form the government if no party comes forward, the governor said that there are already traditions and conventions in place to invite the single largest party to form the government. “I do not want to break the tradition. I will follow the same convention,” Mr Koshyari said.

However, the governor clarified that he wants the political parties to stake claim to form the government. “They will have to come forward before November 8. Whenever any party stakes claim, the swearing-in ceremony can be organised within 24 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the BJP is preparing a list of its legislators to send to Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony. An official, who is familiar with the development, said that the swearing ceremony might be held either in the central hall of the state Legislature or the Raj Bhavan.

The official said that if no party stakes claim to form the government even after November 8, the parties including the single largest party - BJP, will be called by Raj Bhavan and asked whether they are forming the government or not. Accordingly, Raj Bhavan will submit its report to the President of India and the Union home minister. Subsequently, the Centre will take a call whether to impose Presidential rule or not.

Since the last 13 days, the BJP, despite being the single largest party with 105 seats, has not staked claim for formation of the new government in Maharashtra. A tussle between the Shiv Sena and BJP is underway over sharing of power, including portfolios such as that of the chief minister.