After dry spell, Mumbai witnesses moderate to heavy rain

Moderate to heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning hit parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas overnight and early Monday morning, India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The city had been witnessing dry spells for the last few days, leading to a rise in temperature and humidity. According to a civic official, Mumbai city recorded 31.21 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 10.58 mm and 4.35 mm downpour, respectively.

The city and its suburbs will have partially cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night, the official said, quoting forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Lightnings increased in the early morning hours with rolling sounds. Entire Konkan region is seen with dense clouds. Activity is likely to continue for the next three to four hours over the coast,” IMD Mumbai centre’s deputy director general K.S. Hosalikar tweeted.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.6 degree celsius, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4 degree celsius. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33.5 degree celsius, while the minimum temperature will be 25.2 degree celsius. The city witnessed cloudy sky, with a relative humidity of about 93 per cent in Santacruz and 95 per cent in Colaba.