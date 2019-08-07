Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 03:58 AM IST

Unnao rape survivor still critical

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 7, 2019
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 3:02 am IST

Victim’s severely injured lawyer also airlifted to Delhi.

Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar being produced at Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre remains critical and is on life support system.

The victim’s lawyer, who was also critically injured, was airlifted to New Delhi on Tuesday following Supreme Court directives in this regard.

A Delhi court, meanwhile, on Tuesday sought a status report from the CBI on steps taken to ensure security of the Unnao rape survivor, her family and witnesses.

 The trial court was hearing three of the cases on Tuesday — the matter under the Arms Act against the survivor's father; his death in police custody, and the gangrape.

Sengar and 11 other accused in these cases were produced before the court by the Uttar Pradesh police from Lucknow. One of the accused, who has not been arrested yet, did not appear before it.

The victim has been kept in the ICU. The Delhi traffic police had created a green corridor on Monday to shift the rape survivor from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to the Trauma Centre at the AIIMS, covering a distance of around 14 km in 18 minutes.

“She is sick and on life support system needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under multi-disciplinary team of doctors,” said AIIMS sources.

The rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow on Monday for further treatment following a Supreme Court directive, the police said. The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries in the accident which took place in Rae Bareli. Two of her relatives were killed in the incident.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma also sought a report on the boarding and lodging arrangements made for the family members accompanying the critically-injured woman, who was shifted to Delhi on Monday night for better treatment.

