Shiv Sena accuses BJP of using Ram to win polls

Modi Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the formation of a 15-member autonomous trust to construct the temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai: A day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the formation of a trust for the construction of the Ram Mandir, the Shiv Sena accused the BJP of using the issue for electoral gain.

“The Ram Mandir issue was not expected to be politicised, but its ‘foundation’ has been laid ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and it will reach its climax in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” said the party in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ Thursday.

Mr Modi Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the formation of a 15-member autonomous trust to construct the temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the Sena said that the Supreme Court would have to be thanked first for the PM’s announcement about the trust as the apex court had ordered construction of the temple in November last year.

“The hearing in the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue took place for 40 days in a row and it gave a verdict in favour of the Ram Mandir. The trust is being formed due to that court order and it is binding on any government to implement the court’s order. The PM followed that order,” said the editorial. It then went on to thank Mr Modi for discharging his duty as the PM in the wake of the Supreme Court order.

“Mr Modi gave the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ just four days ahead of polling for the Delhi Assembly. Will be happy if the number of seats goes up by two to four with the help of Shri Ram,” said the party.

The Sena further said that there was criticism that the BJP had brought in Lord Ram due to the panic caused by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.