Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022 | Last Update : 03:01 PM IST

  Metros   Mumbai  06 Jul 2022  Rains continue to lash Mumbai; citizens complain of flooded roads
Metros, Mumbai

Rains continue to lash Mumbai; citizens complain of flooded roads

PTI
Published : Jul 6, 2022, 11:43 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2022, 11:43 am IST

Mumbai is likely to witness another wet day as the IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following Monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The IMD, Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days. (PTI Photo)
 Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following Monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The IMD, Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Incessant rainfall was reported in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, after spells of heavy showers over the last two days, and citizens complained of water-logging in some low-lying areas of the city.

An aggrieved citizen in a tweet said they now need a boat to commute, instead of a car.

The Central Railway and Western Railway officials said the local trains were operating normally, but some commuters claimed the suburban services were running a little late.

Mumbai is likely to witness another wet day as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours, according to civic officials.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the island city (south Mumbai) received an average 107 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 172 mm and 152 mm downpour, respectively, a civic official said.

Some low-lying places like Hindmata, and areas in Dadar and Sion, including the Gandhi Market and road number 24 in Sion, were inundated, forcing pedestrians to wade through the water and making it difficult for motorists to commute.

"Flooding in Sion, Matunga, Dadar. Need a boat instead of car to commute," a city resident tweeted.

Some buses were diverted due to water-logging in Sion and Gandhi Market, according to sources.

The BEST Undertaking spokesperson did not respond to a query on bus operations in the city.

A Western Railway spokesperson said "trains are running normally" on their suburban network.

The Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar in a tweet said, "Train Alert! 9.30AM Trains on all corridors are running."

On Tuesday, heavy showers in Mumbai and its adjoining areas caused water-logging at a number of places, including railway tracks, which had led to train delays and affected vehicular movement on roads.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Tuesday directed state administration officials to take necessary precautions and ensure there was no loss of life or damage to property.

Tags: mumbai heavy rains, imd alert, rains continue in mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility is expected and suggested people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. (ANI)

Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, flight operations affected

Family members show photos of their missing children in the Mundka fire, at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Twenty-seven people have died so far in the Mundka fire. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Mundka fire tragedy: Building had single entry-exit point, no fire NOC

Delhi is witnessing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. The city logged 1,042 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent on Friday. (PTI file image)

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every COVID infected person infecting two others

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham