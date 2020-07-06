Monday, Jul 06, 2020 | Last Update : 05:03 PM IST

103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

675,898

1,994

Recovered

410,387

1,322

Deaths

19,305

25

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1975615663453 Andhra Pradesh186978422232 Haryana1669012493260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11860876590 Assam11002674414 Odisha9070622446 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Punjab61094306162 Kerala5205304826 Chhatisgarh3161252614 Uttarakhand3093250242 Jharkhand2739203514 Goa16848256 Tripura155812021 Manipur13256670 Himachal Pradesh104871510 Puducherry94644814 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4663956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
  Metros   Mumbai  06 Jul 2020  Heavy rains in Mumbai to continue: IMD
Metros, Mumbai

Heavy rains in Mumbai to continue: IMD

PTI
Published : Jul 6, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2020, 1:28 pm IST

The observatory in Thane-Belapur Industrial Association area recorded 213.4 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday

Municipal workers clean garabage washed ashore by waves crashing Marine Drive promenade, during high tide, in Mumbai. PTI photo
  Municipal workers clean garabage washed ashore by waves crashing Marine Drive promenade, during high tide, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said on Monday and predicted more heavy showers in those areas and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra.

The observatory in Thane-Belapur Industrial Association area recorded 213.4 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

 

Mumbai & around realised hvy rains with isol very hvy (>115.6 mm) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hrs at 8.30 am 6 Jul. Mumbai, Konkan, isol hvy showers nxt 24 hrs, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbais Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said in a tweet.

The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai's western suburbs recorded 116.1 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 12.4 mm downpour during the same period.

The Matheran bureau in Maharashtras Raigad district recorded 90 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period, while the Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 60.3 mm rain.

Besides, the Nashik weather station reported 13.4 mm rainfall, the Ratnagiri bureau and the Harnai observatory in the district recorded 5.4 mm and 5.9 mm rain, respectively, and the Osmanabad district in Marathwada region of the state recorded 7.4 mm downpour during the period.

Hosalikar said the satellite images suggested dense clouds over Saurashtra and Kutch regions in Gujarat, and warned of extremely heavy rainfall in those areas.

Mumbai and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday.

On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour.

Tags: mumbai monsoon, heavy mumbai rains
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

COVID-19 War Room to come up in national capital to keep eye on city's fight against virus. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 war room in Delhi to track city's fight against virus

Representational image. (PTI)

Kolkata woman killed in moving taxi, body dumped in a canal; cabbie nabbed

A medic carries waste materials that were used during the treatment of COVID-19 patients to throw in a dustbin. (PTI)

Mumbai HC seeks government's clarification on disposal of COVID-19 biomedical waste

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI photo)

Covid situation in Delhi improving with high recovery rate: Kejriwal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

2

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

3

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

4

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

5

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham