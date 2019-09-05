Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 05:50 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Heavy rains hit Mumbai, rail and air traffic affected

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONALI TELANG
Published : Sep 5, 2019, 3:05 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2019, 3:05 am IST

Landslides were reported in the Western Ghat areas of Raigad and Sindhudurg districts.

Traffic reduced to a crawl as heavy rains lash Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
 Traffic reduced to a crawl as heavy rains lash Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: Heavy intermittent rains paralysed Mumbai on Wednesday as the city recorded 206 mm rainfall in the Santa Cruz observatory in only six hours. The city and adjoining areas have been witnessing heavy showers since Tuesday night, resulting in severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions and cancellation of suburban train operations.

A 62-year-old drowned in a nullah in Thane district’s Bhiwandi. Local train operations on all three lines — Western, Central and Harbour — were stopped during the day, while express trains were cancelled.

Many commuters stranded in the railway tracks chose to walk on foot to reach their destination. Western railways made emergency accommodations for long-distance train passengers at Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Santa Cruz and Andheri, among other places. Flight operations to and from Mumbai were also affected with a minimum delay of 30 minutes. At least five incoming flights had to go around due to poor visibility.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur for the next 24 hours in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar areas. “The city has witnessed the heaviest rainfall so far, with the total rainfall mark exceeding the whole of September in just about 30 hours. BMC and Mumbai Police are doing everything possible to keep us safe,” Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray said in a tweet. Western suburbs recorded highest rainfall at 161.16mm on Wednesday evening, followed by eastern suburbs (143.55mm) and city region (111.72mm).

Vehicular movement was also affected in areas such as the Western Express Highway and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road where traffic was stuck for more than two hours in the morning. “At least 31 areas were flooded in Mumbai for which traffic was diverted, including roads in Andheri (east), Malad, Kurla, Sion, King’s Circle and Dadar,” said a BMC official. By noon, Mithi River whose flooding was the main reason behind 2005 deluge had crossed its danger mark, which inundated nearby residential and slum areas. At least 1,300 persons were evacuated from nearby Kranti Nagar due to the flooding.

Landslides were also reported in the Western Ghat areas of Raigad and Sindhudurg districts.

Tags: indian meteorological department, mumbai rain
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

Traffic reduced to a crawl as heavy rains lash Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai schools down shutters, office-goers face difficulties

The tracks between Kurla and Vidyavihar. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

As Mithi floods, green activists blame rampant development

The tracks between Kurla and Vidyavihar. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: Downpour brings trains, flights to grinding halt

Beleaguered pedestrians scramble for cover at Four Roads, Wadala, on Wednesday. (Photo: RaJesh Jadav)

IMD predicts still more rainfall, issues red alert

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham