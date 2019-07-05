Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:04 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Maharashtra Congress MLA throws mud on engineer, arrested

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 3:44 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 3:44 am IST

Rane’s 16 supporters were also arrested over the incident that was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)
 Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)

Mumbai: Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, was arrested on Thursday hours after he heckled a government engineer and threw mud on him while protesting against potholes on a bridge near Kankavli in Sindhudurg district. The incident comes days after a BJP legislator assaulted a civic official with a cricket bat in Madhya Pradesh, sparking public outrage.

Mr Rane’s 16 supporters were also arrested over the incident that was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

The Kankavli legislator and his supporters dumped buckets of mud on Public Works Department (PWD) engineer Prakash Shedekar on a bridge near the Mumbai-Goa highway in morning when they were inspecting the pothole-ridden highway. The
engineer was later tied to the bridge over the river.

“Every day the locals have to face such mud from the passing vehicles... You also experience it,” Mr Rane, 37, was heard saying to Mr Shedekar

After the video went viral on social media, Mr Rane was trolled from all quarters. Police later registered an FIR against the MLA and his supporters. The legislator
was arrested along with others after they turned themselves in at the Kudal police station.

As the incident evoked tremendous flak and criticism, the MLA’s father Narayan Rane offered an apology. “This behaviour is wrong. The protest over the highway issue is correct but the way he agitated was completely wrong. I don’t support this,” said the former chief minister.

This is not the first time the MLA has sparked a controversy. In 2017, he threw a fish at a senior government official during a meeting.

The incident in Maharashtra comes close on the heels of an attack by BJP lawmaker Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, on a civic official in Indore on June 26. The MP legislator, who was later arrested and spent four days in jail before getting bail, attacked the official with a cricket bat over the demolition of a dilapidated building.

Tags: nitesh rane, nitesh rane arrested

Latest From Metros

Dr Payal Tadvi

Tadvi case: CB asks HC to deny bail to accused

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi appears at Sewri court on Thursday. (Photo: RAJESH JADHAV)

Rahul Gandhi, Yechuri plead not guilty in court

The picture that went viral on social media.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader rubbishes allegation of BJP link

The collector has demanded Rs 120 crore from Wankhede stadium for the renewal of its lease, and the stadium authority has not submitted any document in the last two hearings.

Wankhede file to be sent soon

MOST POPULAR

1

Natives show dissatisfaction as security gets stringent for Amarnath Yatra

2

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

3

5G: A health hazard?

4

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

5

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham