Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:14 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray: Bullet train still on, only Aarey shed axed

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 3:21 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 3:21 am IST

The CM had called a meeting of top state officials at Mantralaya here on Tuesday to discuss development projects.

Uddhav Thackeray
 Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday clarified that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project would be carried out without any hassles. The Shiv Sena chief, in fact, said no stay was ordered on any development project, barring the Metro car shed at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon.

The CM had called a meeting of top state officials at Mantralaya here on Tuesday to discuss development projects. The meeting assumed significance in the light of reports that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had decided to review the bullet train, a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the meeting, Mr Thackeray said: “There is no stay on any project, barring the car shed, nor has any project been scrapped. A discussion was held on how to expedite development projects in the state. We also discussed the implementation of other projects that we want to
carry out ourselves,” he said.

Mr Thackeray’s assertion has put to rest speculation that the government would shelve mega-projects due to a staggering Rs 6.71 lakh crore debt burden. “We are now reviewing what projects are critical for the development of the state and whether others such as the bullet train project can be postponed to a later stage,” senior minister Jayant Patil had said. The new government made it clear that its priority was to offer a total loan waiver to farmers hit by recent unseasonal rainfall and flooding in various parts of the state.

PTI adds: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, in his second big disclosure in two days, said on Tuesday that he was aware that party leader Ajit Pawar was in touch with Devendra Fadnavis even as he distanced himself from his nephew’s sudden political move to join hands with the BJP on November 23. Mr Pawar had on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed “working together” but he rejected the offer.

“I knew Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were in talks, but the speculation that I was aware of Ajit’s political move is wrong,” Mr Pawar told NDTV in an interview. Mr Pawar, however, appeared softening his stand vis-a-vis Ajit, saying the latter was unhappy over the pace of discussions with Congress leaders on government formation and the “tussle” for sharing power.

The NCP chief also said he had never thought of aligning with the Sena, which wears Hindutva on its sleeve. “We knew that serious differences cropped up between the two pre-poll alliance partners (Shiv Sena and BJP) after the Maharashtra poll results (on October 24) and an understanding was not honoured. The Sena was unhappy and we were watching the developments,” he said. Mr Pawar, however, didn’t clarify on which “understanding” he was referring to.

Tags: uddhav thackeray, aarey colony

Latest From Metros

Prakash Gajbhiye

Prakash Gajbhiye: Let off activists booked in Koregaon violence

Aaditya Thackeray attending the meeting on Monday. (Photo: AA)

Aaditya Thackeray’s presence at meet raises hackles

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray

Mahul locals remind Yuva Sena chief of rehab promise

Jayant Patil

Jayant Patil, Subhash Desai meet distressed fishermen

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham