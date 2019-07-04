Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:48 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Malad mishap: Death toll rises to 26

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 3:23 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 3:23 am IST

At last count, a total 121 persons have been injured in the mishap and 72 of these are under treatment at various civic-run hospitals.

NDRF and Fire Brigade personnel at Pimpripada, Malad on Wednesday. (Photo: MRUGESH BANDIWADEKAR)
 NDRF and Fire Brigade personnel at Pimpripada, Malad on Wednesday. (Photo: MRUGESH BANDIWADEKAR)

Mumbai: The dead bodies of a 38-year-old man and a three-year-old girl were removed from the debris of the Malad wall collapse Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 26. Nearly two days after the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is still continuing search and rescue operations.

At last count, a total 121 persons have been injured in the mishap and 72 of these are under treatment at various civic-run hospitals.

Three of the victims are in a critical condition, as per the disaster management unit.

The compound wall of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) owned reservoir in Pimpripada, Malad (east) collapsed on the adjoining shanties at around 2am Tuesday.

“Although there are no more complaints of missing people, we will continue our search operations till we are confident that no one remains trapped underneath. Dead bodies of a man and a three-year-old girl were removed from the debris Wednesday. The debris is humungous and it will be cleared only after the search operation comes to a halt,” said deputy fire officer R. Chaudhary.

The last victims removed were Pappu Ganesh Shah (38) and Akansha Kurade (3).

As per updates received at 3.40pm Wednesday, a total 121 people have been injured in the incident, of which 26 lost their lives.

Of the 72 hospitalised, 11 have been admitted to Jogeshwari’s Trauma care hospital, 53 to Kandivali’s Shatabdi hospital, two to KEM Hospital, and six to Andheri’s Cooper hospital. Of the six admitted to Cooper hospital, three are in a critical condition.

Two portions of the compound wall of the reservoir located on a hill in Malad collapsed due to heavy rain in the early hours of Tuesday.

The wall, which was built two years ago, came down on the shanties located on the hill. The remaining part of the wall still stands weak.

Tags: malad wall collapse, mumbai fire brigade

Latest From Metros

Binoy Kodiyeri

Anticipatory bail granted to Binoy Kodiyeri

Passengers are seen trying to catch a local train at Dadar railway station during peak hours on Wednesday. (Photo: SHRIPAD NAIK)

Commuters irked over Central Railway delay

Fire brigade and NDRF personnel conduct search operations under the debris at Malad’s Pimpripada area in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Dam breach kills 23 in Maharashtra

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree’s husband held for gambling

MOST POPULAR

1

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

2

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

3

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

4

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

5

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham