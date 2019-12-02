Pankaja Munde creates flutter via Facebook post

BJP leader says will introspect, hints at major political declaration.

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde, who lost the Assembly polls to her cousin Dhananjay Munde of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), created a flutter in political circles on Sunday after stating that she might make a big decision in the coming days. It has led to speculations that she is planning to quit the BJP.

If Pankaja quits the party, it will be a big jolt to the BJP, which is already reeling under the shock of losing power to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Pankaja, the elder daughter of BJP heavyweight late Gopinath Munde, has considerable clout among the Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities.

Pankaja put up a post on social networking site Facebook on Sunday, calling for a meeting of her supporters on December 12, which is also the 70th birth anniversary of her late father. In the post, Pankaja claimed she had received several calls and messages from her supporters, after her shock defeat, who wanted to meet her. She added that she could not speak with them due to the uncertain political situation in the state.

She cryptically also suggested that she would have to decide her future course of action in the changed political scenario. “You are asking me for time to meet me. I am going to give you time after eight to ten days. During this time, I want time to introspect a little bit. What to do next? Which way to go? What can we give to our people? What do people expect? After pondering upon these questions, I will appear before you on December 12,” she said in her post which was written in Marathi.

Contesting from Parli constituency in Beed, considered her stronghold, Pankaja — a former women and child development minister — suffered a shock defeat in the hands of her cousin Dhananjay.

There were also reports that some elements in the party had worked hard to ensure her defeat in the poll.

However, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Shirish Boralkar said that Pankaja is still with BJP and will continue her work to make the BJP stronger in the state.

“I have read the Facebook post of Pankaja Munde. This post nowhere conveys that Pankaja is not happy with the BJP,” Mr Boralkar said.

She attended the core committee meetings of the BJP. She is a daughter of Gopinath Munde who had contributed immensely in building the BJP in the state," he said.