16 died after wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad

So far, four people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris. (Photo: ANI)

Malad (Maharashtra): At least 16 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built ona a hill slope in Kurar Village in area of Malad East on Tuesday night.

''In an extremely unfortunate incident, 16 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurat Village, Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot,'' tweeted BMC. So far, four people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital.

"4 people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital. We pray for the departed souls and are watching over the injured admitted at the hospital, " said BMC

A compound wall collapsed on the hutments due to heavy downpour. Many are feared trapped under the debris. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris.