Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

16 died after wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad

ANI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 7:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 7:55 am IST

So far, four people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris. (Photo: ANI)
 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris. (Photo: ANI)

Malad (Maharashtra): At least 16 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built ona a hill slope in Kurar Village in area of Malad East on Tuesday night.

''In an extremely unfortunate incident, 16 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurat Village, Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot,'' tweeted BMC. So far, four people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital.

"4 people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital. We pray for the departed souls and are watching over the injured admitted at the hospital, " said BMC

A compound wall collapsed on the hutments due to heavy downpour. Many are feared trapped under the debris. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris.

Tags: mumbai rainfall, ndrf
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

Vehicles move slowly as pedestrians walk through a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rain in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai crawls after rains; children swim in puddles

Viral and bacterial infections are the main threats hence people need to adopt preventive measures and visit doctors and not indulge in self-medication, said experts. (Representational image)

Hospitals record 777 cases of gastro in June

A Maharashtra court on Sunday remanded two builders, arrested in connection with the wall collapse in Kondhwa area where 15 labourers were killed, in police custody till July 2. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Wall collapse: Two builders remanded to police custody

The court said that since the candidate had approached doctors to conduct plastic surgery on his arm to remove the tattoo, he be allowed to give the interview. (Photo: Pixabay) (Representational)

Tattooed man may get job in CAPF

MOST POPULAR

1

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

2

Canadian cartoonist fired after illustration of Trump goes viral

3

Infinix S4 review: Budget beast!

4

Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

5

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham