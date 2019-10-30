Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Sovan Chatterjee meets West Bengal CM, fuels talks of return to TMC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 30, 2019, 3:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2019, 5:34 am IST

After defecting to BJP, Sovan Chatterjee met Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Bhatridwitiya.

Sovan Chatterjee
 Sovan Chatterjee

Kolkata: Barely within three months of defecting to the BJP from the Trinamul Congress, heavyweight Behala East MLA Sovan Chatterjee on Tuesday afternoon met chief minister Mamata Banerjee, giving an apparent hint of his return to the ruling TMC.

His move has left the BJP in a tight spot which might seek an explanation from him.

At around 1.30 pm, Mr Chatterjee and his close friend, Baishakhi Banerjee, who also joined the BJP along with him in New Delhi on August 14, visited the Trinamul supremo at her residence on Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat on the occasion of Bhatridwitiya.

The former Kolkata mayor, who is called by the CM as ‘Kanon,’ took Bhai Phonta (Bhai Dooj) from her unlike the previous year, when distance had grown between them. He also sought her blessings this time.

This was the first meeting between them after a gap of nearly a year.

In November, last year, he quit his ministership of three key portfoilios from Ms Banerjee’s Cabinet and also resigned from the Kolkata Mayor’s post following the Trinamul chief’s order.

Although Mr Chatterjee later joined the BJP, the Trinamul did not take action against him and kept sending its senior leaders to him for talks from time to time to ensure his return to the party.

Meanwhile, Mr Chatterjee and Baishakhi started claiming of being humiliated by state BJP leadership.

According to sources, Trinamul secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who is also the education minister, told Baishakhi, when she visited him few days ago to advise the former Trinamul minister to meet the CM during Kali Puja on October 27.

But Mr Chatterjee failed and sought time on the occasion of Bhatridwitiya as he respects the CM as her elder sister since used to visit her every year on that day earlier, sources revealed.

Stumped by Mr Chatterjee’s visit to the Trinamul chief with less than a year left for the municipal elections in the state, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed that no one can dictate who would take blessings from whom on a holy occasion like Bhatridwitiya.

“It is good. He visits her for many years. Their relation has been intact,” he said.

The BJP MP added, “Bhatridwitiya is a social event. So, I did not find anything new in it. It is not bad also.”

“We also visit many leaders of different parties to exchange our greetings on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami.”

Tags: sovan chatterjee, mamata banerjee

Latest From Metros

Only 30 cases of burn injuries were reported across state and civic-run hospitals as opposed to 50 last year.

Fewer cases of injuries this year

The maximum noise level recorded this year was 112.3 decibels, which was significantly less than that recorded in 2018 and 2017.

Quietest Diwali in three years, read NGO findings

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis assures stringent action

Protesters come onto the streets. (Photo: RAJESH JADHAV)

Custodial death: 5 suspended

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham