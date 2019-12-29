Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 | Last Update : 08:33 AM IST

West Bengal governor heaps praise on Mamata Banerjee

In the morning, the governor also uploaded the CM’s letter to him on Twitter.

 West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar – who has otherwise been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government on various issues – showered lavish praise on the chief minister Saturday, after getting a prompt reply from her on the meeting he sought in the face of unprecedented protests by Jadavpur University students and staff for two consecutive days during his visit here.

Ms Banerjee wrote to Mr Dhankhar that she had forwarded his letter to the state education minister Partha Chatterjee for a discussion with him at a “convenient time”. Referring to the Trinamul Congress chief’s response within a day Mr Dhankhar said, “I wrote to the CM on December 25 that the education scenario in the state is worrisome. The two days’ event at the JU caused me pain. I know that a majority of the students want peace on campus. Somehow or the other, the chancellor could not perform his duties. Her response came on December 26 itself.”

“She wrote to me that she had directed the education minister to see me and discuss all issues. This is a great way forward approach,” he said. In the morning, the governor also uploaded the CM’s letter to him on Twitter.

“Efforts to ensure improvement in the education scenario seem to be bearing results. To my communication of December 25, the CM has responded on December 26 that the minister-in-charge education will discuss all the issues. I look forward to this. In a democracy, we have to move together,” he tweeted.

