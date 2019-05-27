Mamata Banerjee’s offer to quit mere drama: Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy challenged that Mamata would never resign from the post in her life because she wants to taste power.

Kolkata: Dubbing Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s offer to resign from the West Bengal chief minister’s post as a “drama” to hog the limelight of the media in the wake of her party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy challenged on Sunday that she would never resign from the post in her life because she wants to taste power. He also predicted that the Trinamul has been on the verge of extinction.

Accusing Ms Banerjee of insulting the Muslim community, Mr Roy sought her to clarify her comments which he called were derogatory. He even asked her to prove that the BJP used money power to win votes. “On Saturday we saw a drama. Just to be in the headlines in the media Ms Banerjee claimed to quit the CM’s post. Now the question is whom did she offer to tender her resignation to?” the BJP leader told the media at state BJP office in the afternoon.

He argued, “Ms Banerjee herself wrote her resignation letter addressing herself before she kept it with herself and rejected it by herself. She however argued that she expressed her wish to the party which rejected it however. Who is the party? It is Ms Banerjee only. She will never resign from the post in her life because she wants to taste the power staying in power. The Trinamul came to power nine-ten years ago just to oppose the CPI(M).”

The BJP leader observed, “As the CPI(M) is no more in power, the Trinamul is also about to cease. The Trinamul will break apart. It will be written in history that there was a party called the Trinamul. The CM also admitted that she practises the politics of Muslim appeasement saying: Je Goru (cow) Dudh Dey Tar Chat Toh Khetei Hobe. Does she treat the Muslim community like cows? Such comments are insulting. She has to clarify it. At the same time I will also urge the Muslim community to think of her comments.”

Referring to the Trinamul chief’s allegation that the BJP gave Rs 5,000 to each family to get votes, Mr Roy reasoned, “If she can prove a single such allegation, I will leave the BJP. But will she quit the party if she fails to prove it.” On the possibility of any BJP MP from the state getting cabinet berth, Mr Roy noted, “It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister who will decide it.”

