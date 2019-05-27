Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee’s offer to quit mere drama: Mukul Roy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 27, 2019, 2:20 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 2:20 am IST

Mukul Roy challenged that Mamata would never resign from the post in her life because she wants to taste power.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy
 Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy

Kolkata: Dubbing Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s offer to resign from the West Bengal chief minister’s post as a “drama” to hog the limelight of the media in the wake of her party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy challenged on Sunday that she would never resign from the post in her life because she wants to taste power. He also predicted that the Trinamul has been on the verge of extinction.

Accusing Ms Banerjee of insulting the Muslim community, Mr Roy sought her to clarify her comments which he called were derogatory. He even asked her to prove that the BJP used money power to win votes. “On Saturday we saw a drama. Just to be in the headlines in the media Ms Banerjee claimed to quit the CM’s post. Now the question is whom did she offer to tender her resignation to?” the BJP leader told the media at state BJP office in the afternoon.

He argued, “Ms Banerjee herself wrote her resignation letter addressing herself before she kept it with herself and rejected it by herself. She however argued that she expressed her wish to the party which rejected it however. Who is the party? It is Ms Banerjee only. She will never resign from the post in her life because she wants to taste the power staying in power. The Trinamul came to power nine-ten years ago just to oppose the CPI(M).”

The BJP leader observed, “As the CPI(M) is no more in power, the Trinamul is also about to cease. The Trinamul will break apart. It will be written in history that there was a party called the Trinamul. The CM also admitted that she practises the politics of Muslim appeasement saying: Je Goru (cow) Dudh Dey Tar Chat Toh Khetei Hobe. Does she treat the Muslim community like cows? Such comments are insulting. She has to clarify it. At the same time I will also urge the Muslim community to think of her comments.”

Referring to the Trinamul chief’s allegation that the BJP gave Rs 5,000 to each family to get votes, Mr Roy reasoned, “If she can prove a single such allegation, I will leave the BJP. But will she quit the party if she fails to prove it.” On the possibility of any BJP MP from the state getting cabinet berth, Mr Roy noted, “It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister who will decide it.”

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: mukul roy, mamata banerjee

Latest From Metros

Bombay high court

Government lists steps taken to mitigate drought

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar seeks farm loan waiver

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar

CBI issues lookout notice against former police chief

Delhi University’s admission committee is yet to decide on the agency that will conduct the entrance exams for admission to various courses in the varsity, leading to a delay in the start of the process.

Panel yet to finalise agency for Delhi University tests

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham