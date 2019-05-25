Mamata Banerjee pens poem, calls TMC’s emergency meet

All the district presidents of her party and senior leaders have also been directed to attend the meeting.

Kolkata: Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been away from public eye since Thursday after her party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha Elections, has called her party’s LS poll candidates, both winners and losers, on Saturday to an emergency review meeting to rectify errors. All the district presidents of her party and senior leaders have also been directed to attend the meeting.

The Trinamul, which had 34 MPs in the Lok Sabha since 2014, has been reduced to 22 MPs only due to the massive saffron storm which has given a rude jolt to the party although it has managed to poll 43.28 per cent of votes, closely followed by the BJP which has won 18 seats and garnered 40.25 per cent votes.

Trinamul secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “Our party leader will scrutinize the results with the candidates and leaders during the meeting. Our party earned more votes than 2014. At the same time development works were also undertaken for the people. Still why the people were misled will be looked into to zero in on the weaknesses and mistakes.”

Ms Banerjee shared a poem titled ‘I Do Not Agree’ on her Twitter handle targeting the BJP. She wrote, “The colour of communalim I do not believe in, There is aggression and tolerance in every religion. I am a humble servant of the gentle Renaissance raised in Bengal. I don’t believe in selling religious aggression, I believe in a religion that draws light from humanism. Those who expediently use religion as a trump card and reside on mountains of riches.”

