Thursday, Aug 25, 2022 | Last Update : 01:15 AM IST

  Metros   Kolkata  24 Aug 2022  Heritage vessel to sail again in Kolkata before Durga Puja
Metros, Kolkata

Heritage vessel to sail again in Kolkata before Durga Puja

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Aug 24, 2022, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2022, 5:14 pm IST

Kolkata is set to witness the comeback of a UK-built Paddle Steamer, 'P S Bhopal' in a new avatar with a charm of the British era

P S Bhopal. (Photo by arrangement)
 P S Bhopal. (Photo by arrangement)

Kolkata: Come September, Kolkata is set to witness the comeback of a UK-built Paddle Steamer, 'P S Bhopal', which is also the first of its kind in the Indian subcontinent for its heritage value, in a new avatar with a charm of the British era for the public in the river Hooghly on the eve of Durga Puja.

Constructed by William Denny & Company in 1944 at Dumbarton Shipyard in Scotland for the India General Navigation and Railway Company during the British rule in India, the Paddle Steamer has a length of around 63 meters and breadth of 9.2 meters.

It was earlier used as a training vessel by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata (erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust) at No.22 Kidderpore Dock. As the lease agreement of 'Bhopal' with the training institute ended in 2019, SMP, Kolkata– according to it's chairman Vinit Kumar– wanted to refurbish the vessel "which has a heritage value" to throw it open to the public.

Subsequently, SMP Kolkata went for a long term lease of the vessel which was at that point of time in a dilapidated condition and did not have its own propulsion. The long term lease was selected through open tendering with the condition that the vessel would remain a property of SMP, Kolkata throughout the lease period.

As per the lease condition, 'P S Bhopal' will remain in the river moored adjacent to the shore or jetty and will be self propelled with its own power, the SMP said. It will have an exhibition space, restaurant and small assembly. The vessel is on the verge of completion.

Few trials in the river have already taken place to ensure its safety of operation with passengers on board. Mr Kumar said, "SMP Kolkata is planning to inaugurate the refurbished vessel, the first of its kind in the Indian subcontinent, in the beginning of next month."

Though the Paddle is not operational now, the basic structure of the vessel has not been altered except the new main engines with propulsion which have been installed so that the vessel can sail in the river with passengers on board so as to bring the real feel of the vessel when built in 1944.

Tags: howrah bridge, syama prasad mookerjee port, heritage vessel, p s bhopal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From Metros

JGU has been working with Cornell as one of the centres for Cornell Global Hubs in India based on its long-standing partnership with Cornell in the field of law, that is now being expanded to other areas. (Image: https://jgu.edu.in/)

Cornell pact with Jindal varsity for India global hub

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

The woman, who was found on platform 8-9 on Friday, narrated her ordeal to officials and they informed the Railway Protection Force (Representational image: DC)

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following Monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The IMD, Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days. (PTI Photo)

Rains continue to lash Mumbai; citizens complain of flooded roads

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham