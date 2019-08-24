Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:29 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

5 killed, over 24 hurt in temple stampede

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 2:47 am IST

Mamata announces compensation of Rs 5L for families of victims and Rs 1L for each critially injured.

Injured Kaushi Mondal being treated at Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital after a wall collapse in Kachua triggered a stampede like situation in North 24 Parganas district on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Injured Kaushi Mondal being treated at Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital after a wall collapse in Kachua triggered a stampede like situation in North 24 Parganas district on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: At least five devotees were killed and more than two dozens were injured in a stampede after a wall-collapse during Janmashtami celebration at an old temple in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas in the wee hours of Friday.

The death toll is feared to rise. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh for each critially injured during her visit to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) and SSKM Hospital.

Lakhs of devotees visit at Baba Loknath Temple at Kachua in Basirhat every year on the occasion of Janmashtami. This year was no exception. On Thursday night sea of devotees crowded the temply to offer puja. After 2 am on Friday a heavy shower got underway. Those, waiting in serpentine queues outside, tried to enter the temple hurriedly to save themselves from the rain. The temple turned overcrowded soon. The wall of the entrance also became weak due to the rain.

Unable to bear the pressure of the devotees, the wall collapsed falling on temporary shops made of bamboo structure which have mushroomed around the temple over the years. Panicked, the devotees tried to flee, according to the preliminary investigation.

Several of them however fell on the ground due to the rain leading to the stampede and leaving them injured critically. The district administration had launched rescue operations.

The injured devotees had been rushed to nearby hospitals from where they were later shifted to R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), CNMCH, SSKM and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in the city.

Out of them, five including three women died.

The victims were Aparna Sarkar, Tarun Mondal, Purnima Gorai, Sonaika Das and a man whose identity is yet to be established. Sarkar and Mondal, both of Basirhat, were declared dead at the CNMCH.

Gorai of Rajarhat was declared dead at the RGKMCH. Das, also from Basirhat, was declared brought dead at SSKM. The fifth victim was brought dead at CMCH. The CM said, “Nothing can be done after death. But those who are left have a family. Lot of women visited the temple. I am feeling sad.”

“Our government will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each victim’s family and Rs 1 lakh for each seriously injured. Those with minor injuries will be offered Rs 50,000,” she added.

The chief minister further said, “We actually take care of Loknath Baba Temple in Chakla. But the temple at Kachua also witness heavy crowd. We take action there too. But this time the crowd was too heavy.”

“The accident had happened during the rain. Some shopkeepers occupy the space near the entrance installing bamboo structure. Some people tried to take shelter there. Others fell in the pond in a hurry.”

Tags: mamata banerjee, west bengal stampede
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From Metros

Dilip Ghosh (Photo: PTI)

BJP hits out at Didi over fatal temple stampede

The suburban area, too, has recorded 41 per cent of the normal rainfall in the same period.

Dry spell to continue till August 27

The BEST serves over 30 lakh passengers every day and has been undergoing a series of reforms aimed at improving ridership, which had been declining over the years.

BEST workers’ cast vote to decide on strike

He was later identified as a ‘mentally ill’, 24-year-old man from Sion, who recently even clambered atop stationery BEST bus in his locality.

CISF, police to tighten security at city airport

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE woman seeks divorce from husband as she feels choked with his love and affection

2

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

3

Realme 5 Review: Budget? Mid-range? Bit of Both!

4

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

5

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham