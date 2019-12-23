Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 05:41 AM IST

West Bengal education system being destroyed: Governor

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 23, 2019, 4:47 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2019, 4:47 am IST

West Bengal Governor slammed the state government on Twitter over the postponement of the JU convocation.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday complained of “politicisation” and “destruction” of the higher education system under the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

His criticism came a day after the Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Suranjan Das informed him of the postponement of the premier academic institution's convocation which he was supposed to attend.

Mr Dhankhar however declared that he has exercised his authority to “revoke” the JU executive council's decision taken in view of the student organisations' threat to “boycott” him.

Expressing his anguish, he also pointed to a new set of rules made by the Trinamul Congress government on the governor's role in academic institutions recently, which he alleged, has barred him from communicating with the universities.

“It is a very painful moment for me both as governor and chancellor because higher education in the state is being destroyed brick by brick. It is being politicised and its DNA is being poisoned. I have put on hold the four degrees I have signed for very distinguished people who were to be honoured on December 24,” Mr Dhankhar alleged on the sidelines of an event in the city.

He elaborated, “I have used my power under section 17 (3) of the Jadavpur University Act to revoke the executive council's decision that has deferred the convocation. Any such action will lead to very serious consequences. It will harm the interest of the students who will get degrees.”

The governor said, “Getting degrees in a function which is without authority of law will generate consequences of serious unpalatable nature for them in future. It will carry no sanction, no legality.”

Earlier, he slammed the state government on Twitter over the postponement of the JU convocation.

“Under new mechanism, all communications of VCs to the chancellor have to be routed through the secretary of department. Difficult to figure out its rationale. Free fearless access to the chancellor compromised. This is ex facie unconstitutional. Time for all to take a call of convenience!” Mr Dhankhar tweeted, referring to the new rules made by the Trinamul Congress government.

Tags: jagdeep dhankhar
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

