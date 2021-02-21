Sunday, Feb 21, 2021 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

  Metros   Kolkata  21 Feb 2021  Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan
India, Politics

Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2021, 2:31 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2021, 9:37 am IST

TMC is engaged in a bitter political fight with the BJP and projects the opposition party's leaders as outsiders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata on February 18, 2021. (PTI)
  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata on February 18, 2021. (PTI)

Kolkata: Facing a resurgent BJP as the main challenger in the upcoming assembly polls, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday unveiled a poll slogan- "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye", portraying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as its mascot with focus on women voters and Bengali sub-nationalism.

The slogan, which translates to 'Bengal wants its own daughter', presents the transformation from her popular image of 'didi' (elder sister) to 'Nijer Meye' (own daughter), was officially launched at the party's headquarters off EM Bypass.
Party sources said that the slogan aims at reaching out to the women voters, who comprise nearly 49 per cent of an estimated 7 crore electorate.

 

The slogan is also expected to further sharpen the party's focus on the Bengali sub-nationalism and its repeated instances on "insider versus outsider" debate, in a bid to counter frequent visits by senior BJP leaders from outside the state for poll campaigning.

The BJP, however, claimed that the ruling party needed a new slogan as old ones have failed. The TMC supremo's photo along with the slogan was put up on hoardings across Kolkata.

"The people of the state want their own daughter who has been by their side for the last several years as their chief minister. We don't want outsiders to call the shots in Bengal," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said. The TMC is engaged in a bitter political fight with the BJP and projects the opposition party's leaders as outsiders on "election tourism" to the state.

 

"This change from Didi to Nijer Meye aims to strengthen the connection with women voters on the one hand, and on the other hand, it also smacks of Bengali sub- nationalism. It projects Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal, someone who is our own, while branding the BJP as a party of outsiders," political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said.

The feisty TMC boss shares a special bond with the women voters of the state since the 1980s when she made her debut in electoral politics, political observers said.

"The upcoming election is not a big factor for the Trinamool Congress. The entire country is watching how the Constitution can be protected, and the outcome of the polls will prove that," TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Subrata Bakshi said. He said the chief minister has already a submitted a report card of the work done in the last 10 years to the people of the state. "Which state has done so much? None," Bakshi claimed.

 

The BJP, however, mocked the slogan and claimed that the people of the state want freedom from her. "What happened to other slogans that the TMC had earlier launched? All seem to have failed. Now they are presenting this new drama," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

The TMC's slogan of "Bodla Noy Bodol Chai" (Don't want revenge but change), ahead of the 2011 polls had turned out to be crucial in reaching out to the masses who toppled the Left Front government after 34 years in the state. The slogan, of "Chup Chap Fuley Chap" (vote for TMC in silence) is also considered iconic during the Left rule.

However, "Ma, Mati, Manush" (mother, land and people) -- the slogan Banerjee gave during the anti-land acquisition agitation of the mid-2000s became the party's ideology, helping it win rural Bengal along with the urban areas, election after election.

 

Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, bjp in west bengal, assembly polls in west bengal, 2021 assembly poll sin west bengal, slogan-bangla nijer meyekei chaye, slogan-bengal wants its own daughter, nijer meye, mamata didi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar witnesses the exchange of agreements between India and Maldives on a wide range of domains. (PTI)

Indian tourists boost cash registers in Maldives

Lankesh, a left-leaning journalist-activist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house here by a member of a gang.(PTI file photo)

Bail plea of six accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case rejected

Though the exact whereabouts of the kidnapped employees were not known to police, security sources feared that they have been taken to neighbouring Myanmar where a united front of banned outfit United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFWSEA) and other rebel bodies have their base camps. — Representational image

Ulfa-I threatens to take ultimate step next week on 2 captive employees of Quippo

Modi also advised extending help to the private sector as a key move to seek foreign investment and emphasised on strengthening MSMEs and start-ups. (PTI file)

Untapped potential of farm sector can push country out of economic slump: Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham