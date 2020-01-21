Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020 | Last Update : 05:49 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

West Bengal to pass anti-CAA resolution soon: Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 21, 2020, 3:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2020, 3:07 am IST

According to her, several conditions related to the NRC have been set in the name of the NPR.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Taking a cue from Kerala, Punjab and Maharashtra, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared that her government would pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) soon in the state Assembly. Describing the National Population Register (NPR) as a “dangerous game,” she appealed to the governments of all Northeastern states to study it before taking a decision on its implementation. She also asked the Centre to pass a resolution for its withdrawal.

“The NPR is a very dangerous game because it is totally related to the National Register of Citizens and the CAA. I will request the Central government to pass a resolution to withdraw it. We also passed a resolution against the NPR here four months ago. For the CAA also we will pass a resolution in three-four days,” the Trinamul Congress supremo said at Kolkata airport before leaving for North Bengal.

Ms Banerjee mocked the states which sent their representatives to a meeting called by the Union home ministry on NPR in New Delhi on January 17 and said they have been “brainwashed”. At the inauguration of Uttar Banda Utsob she later observed, “Many of them spoke differently. But I found all of them attended the meeting later. Only I did not go… I protested alone. I kept my word.”

Ms Banerjee said, “I ask all the Northeast states ruled by the BJP and those ruled by other parties to rethink NPR before implementing it. All of you attended the meeting and you were convinced with the clever and nice words. Whoever wants to remain convinced by them, let him be, but I am not.”

According to her, several conditions related to the NRC have been set in the name of the NPR.

“I request all the states to see the law properly before taking the decision to start the process. I also request them not to participate in the matter because the conditions are very bad. There is a column in the NPR that says: Give the birth certificates of your father and mother or their address. Though I have not gone through it, I have seen it the press-media,” the Trinamul chief alleged.

She claimed, “Basically, it is not mandatory. If it is not mandatory, you withdraw it. Why will it exist in your paper? If it exists on paper, those who will not provide their parents’ names or dates and places of birth will be excluded. There is apprehension about it. So they first have to withdraw all these clauses and conditions... I urge these states to see it.”

Several opposition-ruled states, including Bengal, Kerala and Punjab, have put an end to the work on the National Population Register. Critics say they are concerned that the NRC, read with the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, will be misused to target Muslims.

Chief Secretaries of six states stayed away from the January 17 meeting, sending other officials in their place. Bengal skipped the meeting altogether.

Tags: mamata banerjee, citizenship amendment act

Latest From Metros

Sheena Bora

Defence questions credibility of AIIM prof’s testimony

The court was hearing a PIL filed by the Parents-Teachers Association United Forum against the state government. (Representational picture)

17,531 school vehicles faced action for flouting traffic rules

(Representational image)

CB arrests 2 for duping U.S. nationals

Home minister Anil Deshmukh

Nightlife project not possible in entire city: Anil Deshmukh

MOST POPULAR

1

7 simple tricks to watch Pornhub and other porn sites in India

2

1MORE Piston Fit Wireless review: Transcends beyond price

3

Zoook Rocker Thunder Stone speaker review: Affordable, thunderous performance

4

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

5

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham