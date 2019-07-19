Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:01 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

12 movie, TV stars in West Bengal join BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 7:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 7:43 am IST

Ghosh said 17 municipal council members from Darjeeling had not been able to visit their homes after joining the BJP.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh
 BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi: Adding a celebrity quotient to the BJP, around a dozen Bengali cinema and television actors and actresses on Thursday joined the saffron party in the presence of its senior leaders, including Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh, the West Bengal BJP president. Among those were Parno Mittra, Rishi Kaushik, Kanchana Moitra, Rupanjana Mitra and Biswajit Ganguly.

After the actors formally joined the saffron party at the BJP headquarters, Mr Dilip Ghosh accused the state’s ruling Trinamul Congress of “harassing” those who join the BJP, and said it had become “risky” for people to join his party. He said this was the reason why the BJP organises joining ceremonies for personalities from West Bengal outside the state and added that these actors deserve credit for their “courage”.

Welcoming the 12 into the party fold, Mr Ghosh said the people of the state were inspired by the leadership and development work by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Alleging that many councillors who had quit the TMC to join the BJP were being harassed, Mr Ghosh said 17 municipal council members from Darjeeling had not been able to visit their homes after joining the BJP. He claimed some others were “forced” to rejoin the TMC.

Several state leaders, including MLAs, from other parties have joined the BJP since the Lok Sabha polls, when the saffron party won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP is hoping to wrest power from the TMC in the state and has emerged as the main opponent of Mamata Banerjee’s party.

Tags: mukul roy, dilip ghosh
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From Metros

Ajaz Khan

TV actor held for ‘communal’ video

Wodehouse Gymkhana, a 126-year-old club situated at Nariman Point, could be in trouble.

Collector wants SoBo club to return land

Shrimant Patil in the hospital.

Karnataka MLA in city hospital for chest pain

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis trying to topple Karnataka govt: Mallikarjun Kharge

MOST POPULAR

1

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

2

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

3

HC allows Punjab man to give ration, clothes in alimony to estranged wife

4

Woman boards luggage belt assuming it'll take her to plane; see video

5

Watch: Wildlife rescuers save baby rhino from flooded Assam's Kaziranga National Park

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham