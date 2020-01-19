Sunday, Jan 19, 2020 | Last Update : 07:00 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

P Chidambaram woos Mamata Banerjee via CAA plank

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 19, 2020, 6:15 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2020, 6:16 am IST

The former Union home minister who arrived Kolkata on Friday night also joined the anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest venue at Park Circus Maidan.

Congress party leader P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 Congress party leader P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Congress veteran P. Chidambaram on Saturday compared the powers to the Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to detain people under the National Security Act with the Rowlatt Act enforced by the British during its rule in India. He also termed the National Population Register (NPR) “NRC in disguise”.

“It is a retrograde provision. It is like the British promulgating the Rowlatt Act. What is the need for this act to notify in Delhi now? So that the people can be thrown into prison without charges! Everyday the BJP government at the Centre resorts to such repressive measures. It is driving a wedge between the government and the people..” Mr Chidambaram said at the Bidhan Bhavan in the city.

“It is also striking at democracy. This is completely unacceptable, unnecessary. The lieutenant-governor who promulgated this order presumably at the instance of the ministry of home affairs is completely wrong. It is an anti-people and anti-democratic measure. On the NPR, our position is that it is nothing but NRC. It is a disguised NRC,” he noted.

“There is no real difference between the NPR and the NRC because there was an widespread opposition to the NRC,” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP added after addressing a leadership training camp on CAA-NPR-NRC for the West Bengal Congress workers. Mr Chidambaram also reached out to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her support to a united fight against the CAA.

Desperate to bring the Trinamul Congress supremo into the Congress-led Opposition fold for the anti-CAA movement, he not only tried to keep her in good humour but also pinned hope on her to join the camp in future.

“It does not imply that some parties, which did not attend the meet, support the CAA. They are also fighting against the CAA and NRC like us. I want all Opposition parties to realise the gravity of the issue at stake and come together on one platform. We are all fighting the same, sometimes together and sometimes differently. The important thing is that we all are fighting. All parties fighting against CAA, NRC and NPR must come together. I am confident they will,” he observed.

The former Union home minister who arrived Kolkata on Friday night also joined the anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest venue at Park Circus Maidan. “I went there just to show solidarity. My presence was to demonstrate my solidarity with the protesting people. I was so proud to see so many women and children protesting at 11 pm,” he noted.

Tags: p chidambaram, mamata banerjee

Latest From Metros

An FIR was registered at the local police station Dooru. Unfortunately, no clue regarding the accused was stuck out, so the probe in the case was closed as untraced.

After 30 years in exile, Kashmiri Pandits expect compensation, safe return home

The Shirdi Saibaba temple attracts thousands of devotees.

Shirdi bandh, but temple to remain open

Vijay Wadettiwar

Minister hints at reviewing liquor ban in Chandrapur

Area cleared off mangroves.

Greens allege over 5,000 mangroves destroyed destroyed in Uran

MOST POPULAR

1

Zoook Rocker Thunder Stone speaker review: Affordable, thunderous performance

2

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

3

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

4

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked

5

Google's parent Alphabet joins USD 1 trillion club

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham