Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

In fresh jolt to TMC, party MLA set to defect to BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 2:42 am IST

The move comes close on the heels of the Trinamul supremo’s deadline of seven days to those who want to leave the party.

MLA of Noapara in North 24 Parganas Sunil Singh
 MLA of Noapara in North 24 Parganas Sunil Singh

Kolkata: In what may come as another blow to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamul Congress, MLA of Noapara in North 24 Parganas Sunil Singh is all set to defect to the BJP. He flew to New Delhi on Sunday along with a dozen of Trinamul councillors of the Garulia municipality, of which he is also the chairman. Mr Singh may join the saffron party with the 12 councillors at the BJP headquarters on Monday.

The move comes close on the heels of the Trinamul supremo’s deadline of seven days to those who want to leave the party. Speculation has been rife about Mr Singh switching to the BJP after his brother-in-law Arjun Singh, who was earlier a Trinamul MLA of Bhatpara and chairman of the Bhatpara municipality, became a BJP MP of Barrackpore after contesting the Lok Sabha elections, quitting Ms Banerjee’s party.

The Garulia municipality has 21 councillors. Of them 19 are from the Trinamul. If the 12 of them join the BJP, the municipality would also come into the saffron fold with the BJP getting the majority after Bhatpara and Darjeeling civic bodies recently. Earlier, three MLAs — Subhrangshu Roy, Monirul Islam and Tusharkanti Bhattacharya — had switched to the saffron party from the Trinamul.

However, the induction programme by the BJP came to a halt recently after many senior leaders and workers within the party started questioning the joining of Mr Islam under the supervision of Mukul Roy due to grievances against him at the grassroots level.

Tags: mamata banerjee, sunil singh

Latest From Metros

RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief lashes out at West Bengal government

Bombay high court

No bail for sexual predator: Bombay high court

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Nullahs dirty? Alert BMC via app

The recovered gold bars.

DRI seizes gold bars worth Rs 1 crore from smugglers

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

2

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

3

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

4

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

5

Baseus Encok S17 review: Tune in, zone out and get lost in the music

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham