Murshidabad triple murder case cracked; accused held

Utpal, originally from Debra in East Midnapore, has been remanded in police custody for two weeks by the court after his production on Tuesday.

The breakthrough in the case came on a day a BJP delegation met President Ramnath Kovind in New Delhi alleging deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.

Berhampore: A week after the triple murder at Jiaganj in Murshidabad during Durga Puja, the district police arrested a youth claiming him to be the main accused.

Utpal Behra (20), a mason, was caught from Sahapur village in Sagardighi of the district late on Monday night, said superintendent of police (Murshidabad) Mukesh Kumar.

In the morning of Bijoy Dashami, the accused hacked primary school teacher Bandhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife Beauty and their son Angan to death in five minutes to take revenge for a monetary dispute amounting to `24,000 only. Utpal had planned the triple murder in cold blood after he did not get the receipt of his premium of life insurance from Bandhu Prakash who also worked as agent.

Mr Kumar informed that Utpal had bought an insurance policy of PNB Metlife from Bandhu Prakash for `24,000 as yearly premium two years ago. Bandhu Prakash had deposited the premium amount in 2018. But this year he did not do it despite several request and so he could not give him the money receipt, according to Utpal who then demanded the return of his money.

Utpal said that he was also abusing him. Utpal returned to Sahapur village from Debra on October 3. He went Jiaganj on October 5 and bought a sharp dagger from Azimganj railway station area for `100. He returned again to Jiaganj on Nabami and stayed at his elder sister Srabani Sarkar’s residence for recee on the pretext of pandal-hopping.

At around 10.30 am on Bijoya Dashami, Utpal called up Bandhu Prakash to tell him that he was visiting his residence. In the afternoon, he went there and killed the three members of the family.

A high-level delegation comprising national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya met President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday.