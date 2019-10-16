Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Murshidabad triple murder case cracked; accused held

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 16, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2019, 2:10 am IST

Utpal, originally from Debra in East Midnapore, has been remanded in police custody for two weeks by the court after his production on Tuesday.

The breakthrough in the case came on a day a BJP delegation met President Ramnath Kovind in New Delhi alleging deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.
 The breakthrough in the case came on a day a BJP delegation met President Ramnath Kovind in New Delhi alleging deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.

Berhampore: A week after the triple murder at Jiaganj in Murshidabad during Durga Puja, the district police arrested a youth claiming him to be the main accused.

Utpal Behra (20), a mason, was caught from Sahapur village in Sagardighi of the district late on Monday night, said superintendent of police (Murshidabad) Mukesh Kumar.

Utpal, originally from Debra in East Midnapore, has been remanded in police custody for two weeks by the court after his production on Tuesday. The breakthrough in the case came on a day a BJP delegation met President Ramnath Kovind in New Delhi alleging deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.

In the morning of Bijoy Dashami, the accused  hacked primary school teacher Bandhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife Beauty and their son Angan to death in five minutes to take revenge for a monetary dispute amounting to `24,000 only. Utpal had planned the triple murder in cold blood after he did not get the receipt of his premium of life insurance from Bandhu Prakash who also worked as agent.

Mr Kumar informed that Utpal had bought an insurance policy of PNB Metlife from Bandhu Prakash for `24,000 as yearly premium two years ago. Bandhu Prakash had deposited the premium amount in 2018. But this year he did not do it despite several request and so he could not give him the money receipt, according to Utpal who then demanded the return of his money.

Utpal said that he was also abusing him. Utpal returned to Sahapur village from Debra on October 3. He went Jiaganj on October 5 and bought a sharp dagger from Azimganj railway station area for `100. He returned again to Jiaganj on Nabami and stayed at his elder sister Srabani Sarkar’s residence for recee on the pretext of pandal-hopping.

At around 10.30 am on Bijoya Dashami, Utpal called up Bandhu Prakash to tell him that he was visiting his residence. In the afternoon, he went there and killed the three members of the family.

 A high-level delegation comprising national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya met President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday.

Tags: durga puja, murshidabad murders

Latest From Metros

He died of a heart attack at around 12.30 pm when he left from home to visit the bank to withdraw money.

PMC Bank scam: 2nd depositor dies of heart attack

J P Nadda (Photo: PTI)

Nadda seeks mandate for ‘good governance’

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with BJP working president J.P. Nadda, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil (R) and other leaders release BJP’s manifesto (Sankalp Patra) in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: AA)

Maha BJP promises 1 crore jobs in 5 years

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally in Wardha district on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul equates PM with ‘pickpocket’ during rally

MOST POPULAR

1

Flipkart ups ante against Amazon; to set up unit for food retail in India

2

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

3

Samsung may have mysterious, radical Galaxy smartphone lined up

4

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

5

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham