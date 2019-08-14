Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:18 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

No tax notices issued to Puja panels: CBDT

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 2:12 am IST

Firhad Hakim slammed the Narendra Modi government alleging political vendetta by using the IT department.

Trinamul Congress MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay along with the members of Banga Janani Vahini during a protest against income tax notices being served to several Durga Puja committees in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Trinamul Congress MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay along with the members of Banga Janani Vahini during a protest against income tax notices being served to several Durga Puja committees in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Within two days of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim of the Income Tax (IT) department's notices to Durga Puja Committees for tax, the Centre has hit back  at her government as the  Trinamul Congress organised a sit-in demonstration in the city.

On Tuesday the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the department of revenue of the finance ministry rebutted “incorrect reports” about IT notices to Durga Puja Committees. It stated that no such notice was served.

The CBDT stated, “There have been reports in the media about income tax notices being issued to Durga Puja Committees in Kolkata recently. The reports also mention that income tax notices were sent to the Durga Puja Committee Forum in the last few weeks. It is unequivocally stated that the said reports are factually incorrect and are strongly denied. It is a fact that no notice was issued to the Durga Puja Committee Forum by the department during this year.”

The CBDT elaborated, “However, as the department had been getting information that several contractors who were doing work for the Puja committees were not paying due taxes, therefore notices under Section 133(6) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 were issued in December, 2018 to about 30 committees, calling for details of tax deducted at source on payments made to contractors and event managers etc. engaged by the committees for the Puja events, including the TDS statement.”

It added, “This was part of an exercise carried out by the TDS wing of the department to ensure that the contractors and event managers pay their due taxes on time. Many of the committees complied and furnished evidence of tax deducted at source as well as deposit of the same into the government account. It is also pertinent to state that several committees requested the department to organise educative sessions to explain the provisions of TDS to the committees.”

Earlier during the Trinamul dharna at Raja Subodh Mullick Square, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim slammed the Narendra Modi government alleging political vendetta by using the IT department.

Tags: mamata banerjee, central board of direct taxes, durga puja committees

Latest From Metros

In a bid to enhance the job skills of youth, the state council on Tuesday approved the Centre’s scheme — STRIVE (Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement), which is backed by the World Bank. (Photo: Pixabay)

Maharashtra gives nod to skill development scheme

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted poll symbols to registered unrecognised political parties ahead of the Assembly election.

EC allots gas cylinder as election symbol to VBA

The activists had approached the court against depletion of green cover and asked for shifting of the car shed to Kanjurmarg.

TA withholds permission to axe 2,702 trees at Aarey

State President and MP Imtiyaz Jaleel

AIMIM likely to fight 80 seats

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

2

Latest iPhone 11 Pro renders will blow your mind

3

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

4

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is going to destroy the competition

5

Nina Vargas has a plan to help Bollywood celebrities achieve success through brands

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham