CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal

ANI
Published : Oct 8, 2021, 9:44 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2021, 9:44 am IST

The pandal is situated in Nazrul Park Unnayan Samithi Baguihati of North 24 Parganas

The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)
 The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

North 24 Parganas: Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, a theme-based pandal in North 24 Parganas has installed an idol of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The pandal is situated in Nazrul Park Unnayan Samithi Baguihati of North 24 Parganas. The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee.

 

"Each hand of the idol represents one of her government's initiatives such as Lakhi Bhandar and others," Indranath Bagui, President of Baguiati Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti told ANI.

The idol has been created with fiberglass. It sports a white saree and a logo of 'Biswa Bangla' in the background. Pandal theme artist informed that it took them around 1.5 months to complete the pandal while following all the COVID-19 protocols in place.

"It was difficult to convince workers to come. We made sure that all of them have received their vaccines. Then only they agreed to come to work here," said Abhijit, a pandal theme artist.

As per the guidelines, pandals shall have to be spacious and open from all sides with separate entry-exit points. Pandals must keep adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing in terms of the existing COVID-19 pandemic norms.

 

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.

