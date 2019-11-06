Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019 | Last Update : 05:18 AM IST

Foreign cows are aunties, Indian cows produce gold: Dilip Ghosh

Published : Nov 6, 2019
Lashing out at intellectuals, Ghosh also asked them to eat dog meat too when they can have beef.

Kolkata: Triggering controversy yet again, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that Indian cow milk contains “gold” which makes its colour “yellow”.

According to him, foreign cows are not “mothers” to the Indian people but they are “aunties”.

Lashing out at intellectuals, Mr Ghosh also asked them to eat dog meat too when they can have beef.

“The characteristics of Indian cows is that its milk has gold which is why its colour is yellow to some extent.

“The Indian cows have hump. But the foreign cows do not have it,” he said while addressing a gathering at an event Gopa Ashtami Karyakram organised by Ghosh and Gavikalyan Samity at Burdwan Town on Monday.

Justifying his argument, the BJP MP of Midnapore reasoned, “Their back is horizontal like that of buffalos. The hump has a vessel which is called Swarna Nari (gold nerve). When it gets sunlight, gold is produced making the colour of milk yellow. It looks golden.  The milk with such characteristic carry antidotes. A human being can survive drinking it. Nothing else will be required. It is a total diet.”

Sharing his wisdom, he pointed out, “The breeds of cows which we bring  from abroad are not cows. They are rather a kind of beast. These foreign breeds do not look like cows at all. They are not our Gau Mata (mother) but our aunties. It is also not good for the country if we worship such aunties.”

Mr Ghosh added, “Our mother is cow. We survive drinking cow milk. So if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated.

“On the holy soil of India, cow slaughter and eating beef is a grave offence.” He then turned the heat on the intellectuals over beaf-love.

Issuing a warning to them, the state BJP chief said, “There are some educated people who eat beef on the road side. I ask them: Why only cow? They can have dog meat too.

“Eat other animals too. It is good for health. But please eat at home. Our mother is cow. India is the place of Gopal (Lord Krishna) and the respect for Gau (cow) will remain here forever. We see cow slaughter as an anti-social activity.”

This was not for the first time that he made controversial comments.

On August 27 this year, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh threatened a senior police officer at Mecheda in East Midnapore that his body would not be traced and his family members would not be able to perform his last rites if he would continue to harass the BJP workers in the district.

