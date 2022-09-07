Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

MDL to launch P17A stealth frigate 'Taragiri' of the Navy this weekend

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Sep 6, 2022, 9:03 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2022, 9:03 pm IST

The warship, designed by the Bureau of Naval Design of the Navy, would be launched with a launch weight of approximately 3510 tons

Defence PSU, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), is going to launch ‘Taragiri', the third of the four Project 17A warships it is building for the Indian Navy, on September 11. (Photo by arrangement)
 Defence PSU, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), is going to launch ‘Taragiri', the third of the four Project 17A warships it is building for the Indian Navy, on September 11. (Photo by arrangement)

Kolkata: Defence PSU, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), is going to launch ‘Taragiri', the third of the four Project 17A warships it is building for the Indian Navy, on September 11. The keel of the stealth frigate was laid on September 10 in 2020. 'Taragiri' is expected to be delivered to the Navy by August in 2025.

It has been built using an integrated construction methodology which involves hull blocks construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on slipway at MDL. The company on Tuesday informed that the warship, designed by the Bureau of Naval Design of the Navy, would be launched with a launch weight of approximately 3510 tons.

The 149.02 meter-long and 17.8 meter-wide ship, propelled by a CODOG combination of two gas turbines and two main diesel engines which are designed to achieve a speed of over 28 knots at a displacement of around 6670 tons. The steel used in hull construction of P17A frigates is indigenously developed DMR 249A which is a low carbon micro alloy grade steel manufactured by SAIL.

The indigenously designed stealth frigate will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world class modular living spaces, sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other advanced features.

It will be fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system. The ship’s air defence capability, designed to counter the threat of enemy aircraft and anti-ship cruise missiles will revolve around the vertical launch and long range surface to air missile system.

Two 30 mm rapid-fire guns will provide the warship with close-in-defence capability while an SRGM Gun will enable her to provide effective naval gunfire support. Indigenously developed triple tube light weight torpedo launchers and rocket launchers will add punch to the ship’s anti-submarine capability.

The indigenous content in P17A frigate is around 75% which is a notch above its predecessors P17 Shivalik class Ships. The warship will be integrated with a large number of indigenous equipment and machinery sourced from major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs.

Tags: mazagon dock shipbuilders ltd, navy warship, taragiri
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

