Saturday, Jul 04, 2020 | Last Update : 07:08 PM IST

102nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

650,697

17,236

Recovered

394,849

10,350

Deaths

18,691

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi94695656242923 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Telangana2046210195283 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1925615352443 Andhra Pradesh176998008218 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar11457848888 Assam9800632814 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Chhatisgarh3065241414 Uttarakhand2791190937 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4593956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
  Metros   Kolkata  04 Jul 2020  Kolkata woman killed in moving taxi, body dumped in a canal; cabbie nabbed
Metros, Kolkata

Kolkata woman killed in moving taxi, body dumped in a canal; cabbie nabbed

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2020, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2020, 5:58 pm IST

A driver of a mobile application-based taxi service has been arrested.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Kolkata: A woman in her mid-forties was allegedly killed inside a moving taxi and the body dumped in a canal off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass here, police said on Saturday.

A driver of a mobile application-based taxi service has been arrested and the woman's body recovered from the canal, they added.

 

During interrogation, the accused said he knew the victim and had taken a loan from her, a police officer said.

On Friday afternoon, the accused picked up the woman, who worked as a domestic help, from Mudiyali in the Tollygunge police station area in his car. Following a heated argument between the two, the woman demanded repayment of the loan amount, the officer said.

"Prima facie it seems that the man killed the woman by slitting her throat. He then went around the city in the car to find a suitable place to dump the body. He found a secluded place off the EM Bypass and dumped the body in the canal," he said.

The woman's husband filed a missing complaint at the Tollygunge police station on Friday evening, the officer said.

A probe has been launched and the vehicle seized, he added

Tags: kolkata police, crime against women, woman murder
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From Metros

A medic carries waste materials that were used during the treatment of COVID-19 patients to throw in a dustbin. (PTI)

Mumbai HC seeks government's clarification on disposal of COVID-19 biomedical waste

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI photo)

Covid situation in Delhi improving with high recovery rate: Kejriwal

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conduct a door-to-door check-up of residents of Shivaji Nagar Slum for the detection of COVID-19 cases, at Malad in Mumbai. PTI photo

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai to check rising COVID-19 cases

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Lalbaugcha Raja mandal cancels Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

2

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

3

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

4

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

5

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham