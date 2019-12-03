Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 05:32 AM IST

Yet to get Central aid for cyclone-hit areas: Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 3, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2019, 3:26 am IST

The Trinamul Congress supremo, however, asserted that she has not lost hope of getting Central assistance.

Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of not providing any aid to her government for the devastation caused due to cyclone “Bulbul” last month despite assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, who dialled her a day after the natural calamity hit the state.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the state Assembly, she underlined that an estimate of `23,811.60 crores as an account for the extent of damage was submitted by her government to a Central team which undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas in three districts of the state to take stock of the loss.

The Trinamul Congress supremo, however, asserted that she has not lost hope of getting Central assistance. She informed that the cyclone claimed 16 lives, including nine fishermen in a trawler which was caught in the cyclone during its landfall and went missing at Mousani Island in South 24 Parganas.

“Cyclone Bulbul caused massive devastation in our state. We informed the Centre in detail. A central team also visited. They were taken on an aerial survey. The PM and Union home minister had tweeted about helping the state a day after the cyclone made its landfall. However, we have not received a single paise till date. Lets hope for the best,” Ms Banerjee told the House.

