Mamata Banerjee: Modi govt is ‘tapping my phone’

Mamata Banerjee appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the “serious situation”, which has emerged over surveillance recently.

Kolkata: Levelling an explosive allegation, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that her phone was being tapped by two governments, including one ruled by the BJP for spying on her. She also accused the Centre of getting the spy software from NSO Group of Israel for surveillance on the politicians and bureaucrats in WhatsApp.

Ms Banerjee observed that no mode of communication has been safe in the country due to intense surveillance and spying by different governments at the Centre and state, despite provisions of freedom in the Constitution. She appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the “serious situation”, which has emerged over surveillance recently.

“My phone was tapped. I know that because I have that information and I have the evidence with me. What will be raised? The government knows about it as the government itself has done it. Even the state government did it. I know which state governments they were. But, without knowing the details, I cannot tell you,” the Trinamul Congress supremo said in the afternoon on the sidelines of Chhath Puja celebrations in the Hastings area in the city.

She elaborated, “There are two governments. One is a BJP government and the second is another government.” Lashing out at the Centre and some state governments, Ms Banerjee reasoned, “The phones of all the IAS and IPS officers and politicians are being tapped. None are spared.”

She added, “This is happening at the behest of the Central government and two state governments. It is wrong. You can not intrude people’s privacy. Freedom of press exists in our country. We have Azadi (freedom) in the Articles of our Constitution. But what Azadi are we in now that we cannot talk even?”

Expressing her anguish, the Trinamul chief told the media, “Even if we talk, it is recorded totally and someone listens to the recording. You also talk among yourselves on WhatsApp. Earlier, WhatsApp was safe. But the agencies can access it also through NSO’s spyware. Be it landphone or mobile or WhatsApp or others, nothing is safe.”

Sending a message to Mr Modi, Ms Banerjee mentioned, “It is only spying which is continuing. It is a very serious situation. I will request the PM to take care of it. It is a fact that NSO of Israel has supplied it to the government. And there are so many agencies which are using it.”