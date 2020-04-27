Monday, Apr 27, 2020 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Metros, In Other Cities

Interns and PG students infected by coronavirus in Chennai?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 27, 2020, 11:22 am IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2020, 11:22 am IST

Doctors union demands full disclosure on corona tests carried out in the quarantine wards of Chennai hospital

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Chennai:  An alarming message that is being circulated among ‘medicine PG students’ points to a massive government cover-up on the situation at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with many interns and post-graduate students who did duty in the coronavirus wards being infected by the virus and forced to quarantine in their rooms.

‘MMC has been compromised. The PG hostel has been put under lockdown. The UG and CRRI hostel has been put under lockdown.’ So starts the message, and goes on to say, ‘The Department has broken down due to its cavalier attitude. As of now, please do not refer any cases. Casualty has been informed to directly refer cases to Stanley/KMC or other city hospital. Sorry for the inconvenience.’

Another alarm raised in the message is: ‘No CRRIs have reported for the past 5 days.’ Substantiating this, Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) general secretary G R Ravindranath issued a statement on Sunday alleging that all interns were locked inside the hostel and that it raised many doubts, making parents worried.

It was shocking that PG students have been infected by the coronavirus in a big way, Ravindranath said, adding that tests should be conducted on all interns and PG students and the results announced openly.

The message of the PG students said: ‘It is rumoured that many CRRIs and PGs are positive but they aren’t giving the swab reports – just telling to quarantine in hostel in separate rooms.’

The PG medical students are also claiming that patients were not getting drugs and that ward staff had turned positive and were being quarantined.

Ravindranath said it was regrettable that a lack of PPEs and non-adherence to protocols were the reasons behind the increase in the spread of Covid-19 among the medical community.

He alleged that doctors working in the coronavirus wards were given only seven days quarantine leave. Since the incubation period of the virus was two to 14 days, returning to work in seven days was unscientific as it can infect others and would not help prevent the spread of the virus, he said.

Ravindranath wanted the doctors to be given 14 days quarantine leave after seven days of duty and the setting up of a separate monitoring team.

To offset the shortage of doctors, Ravindranath urged the government to appoint more medical graduates, particularly those waiting for government posting after graduation.  

Tags: madras medical college, rajiv gandhi government general hospital, chenai doctors, tamil nadu medical interns, pg students
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From Metros

An overview of the street in Padarayanapura locality in Bengaluru where violence broke out when health staff tried to move coronavirus suspects to a quarantine facility.

Bengaluru hot-spot residents resist move to quarantine facility

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Mounted police personnel patrol a deserted road during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Kolkata on April 14, 2020. (PTI)

Bengal governor says Mamata's staff should be sacked, paramilitary called in

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham