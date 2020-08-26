Pune-based businessman arrested for cheating man held in Explosive Substances Act case

The complainant Raj Kumar, a city-based businessman who deals in explosives was arrested by the RGI Airport police in 2019

Kapil, who had acquaintance with Raj and offered help to get him out on bail and took Rs 60 lakh through a hawala agent.

Hyderabad: A Pune-based businessman was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police for cheating a city-based businessman who was arrested in an Explosive Substances Act case, by taking Rs 3.6 Crore on the pretext of arranging bails and ensuring that he would not get in trouble.

Accused Kapil Rajendra Kumar Baheti, who is Director of various firms – Kapil Sons Trading at Pune, Rahul Agency at Dhule, Arun Murugan Explosives located at Karur of Tamil Nadu, Laxmi Traders located at Pali of Rajasthan and Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals Ltd at Dholpur in Rajashtan was held at Pune and brought to the city.

The complainant Raj Kumar, a city-based businessman who deals in explosives was arrested by the RGI Airport police in 2019, for transporting Ammonia without permission. Kapil, who had acquaintance with Raj and offered help to get him out on bail and took Rs 60 lakh through a hawala agent. For closing the case, he demanded Rs 2 Crore.

Meanwhile, the SOT police of Rachakonda raided a godown of Raj at Bohngir and registered a case and the same day, a consignment belonging to him was intercepted at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Taking advantage of the situation, Kapil told Raj that he has to pay more money to get rid of the cases, and also that the Bihar police were also inquiring about his businesses in the state, he extracted more money.

However, Raj lately realised that Kapil was not helping him and stopped being in contact. But, Kapil took him to Bihar where he managed to arrange meetings with senior police officials in Bihar Anti-Terrorist Squad and some politicians and the complainant paid more money through hawala, and then lodged a complaint after receiving threatening calls from the accused.

“Accused Kapil threatened Raj Kumar to pay the money as demanded and threatened to get the latter booked in cases under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, using his influence. He totally extorted about Rs 3.6 Crore. A special team was deputed to Pune and apprehended the accused, who is remanded to judicial custody,” said the CCS police on Tuesday.