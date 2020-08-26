Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  Metros   In Other Cities  26 Aug 2020  Pune-based businessman arrested for cheating man held in Explosive Substances Act case
Metros, In Other Cities

Pune-based businessman arrested for cheating man held in Explosive Substances Act case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 26, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2020, 11:29 am IST

The complainant Raj Kumar, a city-based businessman who deals in explosives was arrested by the RGI Airport police in 2019

Kapil, who had acquaintance with Raj and offered help to get him out on bail and took Rs 60 lakh through a hawala agent.
 Kapil, who had acquaintance with Raj and offered help to get him out on bail and took Rs 60 lakh through a hawala agent.

Hyderabad: A Pune-based businessman was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police for cheating a city-based businessman who was arrested in an Explosive Substances Act case, by taking Rs 3.6 Crore on the pretext of arranging bails and ensuring that he would not get in trouble.

Accused Kapil Rajendra Kumar Baheti, who is Director of various firms – Kapil Sons Trading at Pune, Rahul Agency at Dhule, Arun Murugan Explosives located at Karur of Tamil Nadu, Laxmi Traders located at Pali of Rajasthan and Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals Ltd at Dholpur in Rajashtan was held at Pune and brought to the city.

 

The complainant Raj Kumar, a city-based businessman who deals in explosives was arrested by the RGI Airport police in 2019, for transporting Ammonia without permission. Kapil, who had acquaintance with Raj and offered help to get him out on bail and took Rs 60 lakh through a hawala agent. For closing the case, he demanded Rs 2 Crore.  

Meanwhile, the SOT police of Rachakonda raided a godown of Raj at Bohngir and registered a case and the same day, a consignment belonging to him was intercepted at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Taking advantage of the situation, Kapil told Raj that he has to pay more money to get rid of the cases, and also that the Bihar police were also inquiring about his businesses in the state, he extracted more money.

 

However, Raj lately realised that Kapil was not helping him and stopped being in contact. But, Kapil took him to Bihar where he managed to arrange meetings with senior police officials in Bihar Anti-Terrorist Squad and some politicians and the complainant paid more money through hawala, and then lodged a complaint after receiving threatening calls from the accused.

“Accused Kapil threatened Raj Kumar to pay the money as demanded and threatened to get the latter booked in cases under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, using his influence. He totally extorted about Rs 3.6 Crore. A special team was deputed to Pune and apprehended the accused, who is remanded to judicial custody,” said the CCS police on Tuesday.

 

Tags: hyderabad police, explosive substances act, cheating case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From Metros

Representational image. (PTI)

COVID-19 patients over the age of 50 need institutional isolation: BMC's new directive

Children cover themselves with raincoats as they walk during rainfall, at Mahim in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai Metropolitan Region over next 24 hours

Representational image

Nagpur doctor hangs self after killing family with strong anesthetic

A person gives his sample for Covid testing. (PTI Photo)

29% of Delhi's population has antibodies against COVID-19, says August sero-survey

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham