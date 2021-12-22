Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

  Metros   In Other Cities  22 Dec 2021  Cold spell: Lucknow zoo install heaters, gives blankets to animals
Metros, In Other Cities

Cold spell: Lucknow zoo install heaters, gives blankets to animals

ANI
Published : Dec 22, 2021, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2021, 1:36 pm IST

The authorities have installed heaters for pythons to keep them warm in the freezing months

Pythons provided with heaters in Lucknow zoo. (ANI)
 Pythons provided with heaters in Lucknow zoo. (ANI)

Lucknow: As cold wave conditions have gripped North India, the authorities of Lucknow's Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden have taken precautionary measures to help zoo inmates survive the cold spell.

"As winter sets in, we start giving more nutrition-rich food to animals & make arrangements for them to cope up with the cold weather," said Lucknow Zoo Deputy Director Utkarsh Shukla on Tuesday.

 

The authorities have installed heaters for pythons to keep them warm in the freezing months. Other animals have also got blankets.

On Tuesday, Lucknow recorded a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius.

Tags: cold wave, lucknow zoo
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From Metros

An Indian man wrapped in a shawl rides a motorbike on a cold morning in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Cold wave conditions abate slightly in Delhi, more relief ahead

Though there was a marginal rise in the minimum temperature, it was still on the lower side, as the weather remained chilly in the morning. (PTI)

Cold wave in Delhi, air quality very poor

Women sit in the sun along a sidewalk in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

With 4.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature today

Shortage of cottages, rooms and also the high cost for accommodation facilities at some luxury hotels and resorts are cited as reasons for growing demand for tents. (DC)

Tents sheltering tourists trending in tourist spots in Vizag

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham