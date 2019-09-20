Stop loose talk on Mandir, put faith in Supreme Court: PM Modi

They should have faith in the judicial system and the Constitution of India, drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that some “loose cannons had been making statements” on the Ram Mandir issue for the past couple of days and requested them to desist and place their trust in the Supreme Court instead. Though Mr Modi did not name anyone, his appeal was significant as Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray is among those who have made statements on the Ram Mandir issue recently.

Addressing a public rally at the end of the Maha Janadesh Yatra at Tapovan in Nashik on Thursday, Mr Modi said: “Some loose cannons make contradictory statements on the sub judice Ram temple issue, which is being currently being heard by the Supreme Court. I want to request (such) people with folded hands to be watchful and refrain from making such statements. They should have faith in the judicial system and the Constit-ution of India, drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar.”

The PM’s statement assumes significance as leaders of the BJP and its alliance partner in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, have been making several statements on the contentious issue over the past few days.

The Shiv Sena has been demanding the construction of the Ram temple and asking the Modi government to take steps in that direction, while lauding it for abrogating Article 370, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this week, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the government would take “bold steps” to build a Ram temple at Ayodhya soon since there was no point in waiting any longer.