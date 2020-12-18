Friday, Dec 18, 2020 | Last Update : 12:30 AM IST

  Metros   In Other Cities  17 Dec 2020  Winter not chilly in Hyderabad this year
Metros, In Other Cities

Winter not chilly in Hyderabad this year

THE ASIAN AGE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published : Dec 17, 2020, 11:36 pm IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2020, 11:36 pm IST

An official from the local IMD-Hyderabad said that humid winds from the eastern coast is blowing over the city

Usually, it is understood that if New Delhi witnesses cold temperatures then the winter would kick in over the city as well. — DC Image
  Usually, it is understood that if New Delhi witnesses cold temperatures then the winter would kick in over the city as well. — DC Image

Hyderabad: It is past the middle of December, but the wintry cold continues to elude the city. Instead, city witnessed a 2º Celsius increase in the minimum temperature on Thursday, going up to 17.3ºC. The normal minimum for this time of the 15.3ºC.

An official from the local Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) said that humid winds from the eastern coast is blowing over the city. The presence of humidity would make for heavy fogging and mist and this could cause visibility issues on the highways in the morning.

 

Usualy, it is understood that if New Delhi witnesses cold temperatures then the winter would kick in over the city as well.

“But, winds from the northern part of the country aren’t reaching the state as it is predominantly receiving wind from the eastern direction, the Bay of Bengal. These winds are laced with humidity which do not let the morning heat escape,” IMD-H director K. Nagaratna, told Deccan Chronicle.

As of 7 pm on Thursday, the coldest areas in the city were the BHEL factory in Ramachandrapuram which recorded 15.1º C and Bandlaguda 15.8ºC respectively.

Tags: december not cold hyderabad, winter not cold hyderabad, humid winds from eastern coast in hyderabad, cold eludes hyderabad, humidity fog and visibility issues, hyderabad winter

Latest From Metros

File picture of Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani leaving after being questioned by Mumbai Police in a probe related to TRP manipulation case, in Mumbai, Sunday, October 11, 2020. (PTI)

TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO arrested

Mangled remains of a mini-truck after it rammed into another truck, on the outskirts of Vadodara, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in the mishap. (PTI Photo)

11 killed, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara; PM Modi condoles deaths

Representational image

COVID-19 in India: BMC puts curbs on mass Chhath Puja celebration in Mumbai

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

As COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal seeks to impose localised 'lockdown'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham