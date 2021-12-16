Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 | Last Update : 03:40 PM IST

  Metros   In Other Cities  16 Dec 2021  NGT constitutes independent committee for restoration of Hyderabad's water body
Metros, In Other Cities

NGT constitutes independent committee for restoration of Hyderabad's water body

ANI
Published : Dec 16, 2021, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2021, 1:07 pm IST

Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla is a historic heritage water body at Hyderabad's Shivrampally

Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla. (Photo: PTI)
 Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has decided to constitute an independent Committee for protection and restoration of the heritage water body Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla at Shivrampally, Hyderabad, and noted that satisfactory action still remains to be taken and exact status is not clear.

The Bench headed Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on December 14 this year stated that "since satisfactory action still remains to be taken and exact status is not clear, it is necessary to constitute an independent Committee to verify the actual status."

 

"For this purpose, a joint Committee comprising Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board, State PCB, National Wetland Authority and State Wetland Authority is constituted. The State PCB and State Wetland Authority will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. Joint Committee may meet within two weeks and undertake a visit to the site," the Bench directed.

The Bench also said that it has heard the applicant in person as well as the Officers present and Counsels. "The submitted report does not give a complete picture of the remedial measures, as was expected,' it said.

The applicant Dr. Lubna Sarwath stated that there is continued concretization and constructions in the lake as well as change in the FTL markings.

 

The Tribunal noted that it is orally explained by the officer of the State Pollution Control Board that two STPs of 10MLD and 5MLD are operating and the sewage received in 10MLD STP from the Kings Colony, Rasheed Colony, and Raghavendra Colony is 1MLD. Fencing work is being undertaken. These facts are orally stated but not mentioned in the report. The same needs verification also.

The direction of the Green tribunal came while was hearing a plea filed by an activist seeking restoration of Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla a historic heritage water body of Hydrabad and listed the matter for March 24, 2022, for further consideration in the matter.

Tags: national green tribunal (ngt)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From Metros

Shortage of cottages, rooms and also the high cost for accommodation facilities at some luxury hotels and resorts are cited as reasons for growing demand for tents. (DC)

Tents sheltering tourists trending in tourist spots in Vizag

A healthcare worker checks the complete vaccination certificate of the arriving passengers, at Bandra Terminal, in Mumbai,. (PTI)

Omicron cases: Prohibitory orders issued in Mumbai till December 31

A health workers conducts thermal screening of a passenger at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport amid concern over 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi's first patient of Omicron variant of COVID-19 discharged from hospital

A staffer conducts thermal screening of a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Second Omicron case reported in Delhi; tally in India rises to 33

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham