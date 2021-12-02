Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 | Last Update : 09:10 AM IST

  FIR against employer if staff doesn't get 2nd jab, warns Indore district collector
FIR against employer if staff doesn't get 2nd jab, warns Indore district collector

RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 2, 2021
Updated : Dec 2, 2021, 7:06 am IST

Manish Singh said FIR may be filed against employers who henceforth allowed employees to attend the office without getting fully vaccinated

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The district administration in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday threatened to book employers of various private entities, under provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, if any employee is found attending office/shop/factory without taking the second dose vaccine.

District collector Manish Singh said FIR may be filed against employers who henceforth allowed employees to attend the office without getting fully vaccinated. “We have already started sealing commercial establishments in Indore, where several employees were found to have skipped their second dose.” So far, no such case has been booked against any employer.

 

The district administration has started on-the-spot verification of the scenario in various commercial centres in the city. As many as 42 industrial units, shops and hotels in Indore city have been sealed for violating vaccine guidelines set for them by the state government.

Leaders of various trade bodies have hailed the decision of the district administration. “We fully endorse the strong measures to ensure full vaccination of people, particularly the working class in the city,” they said.

“We have suffered huge economic loss and loss of lives during the first and second waves. We should not allow the third wave to hit the state at any cost,” Deepak Bhandari, president of the Global Forum of Industrial Development said.

 

Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry head Ramesh Khandelwal also supported the drive, saying, “We must act strongly before it’s too late. Businessmen were worst hit by the pandemic. The economy will suffer again if strong measures are not taken to ensure full vaccination of all the people.”

Khandelwal said the chamber has asked traders and commercial establishments not to deal with customers or clients who do not show the second dose vaccination certificate.

Of a total of 55,68,936 doses of vaccines administered in Indore till date, 30,82,248 people have received the first dose and 24,86,688 others have received both doses.

Indore was a hotspot of coronavirus during the first and second waves. The city reported 15,33,52 positive cases and 1,393 deaths so far.

 

