Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

  Metros   In Other Cities  02 Jun 2021  Netizens in awe as Hyderabad witnesses 22-degree Sun Halo on Telangana Formation Day
Metros, In Other Cities

Netizens in awe as Hyderabad witnesses 22-degree Sun Halo on Telangana Formation Day

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC WEB DESK
Published : Jun 2, 2021, 5:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2021, 5:11 pm IST

Excited Hyderabadis soon shared images of the stunning view on social media

A round rainbow ring was formed around the sun. (Photo: Twitter/@weatherindia)
 A round rainbow ring was formed around the sun. (Photo: Twitter/@weatherindia)

Hyderabad: People of Hyderabad and the netizens were in for a treat as they witnessed a round rainbow ring - also known as a Sun Halo - around the sun on Wednesday morning. Coincidently, Wednesday also marked the 8th Telangana Formation Day of the state, which was formed in 2014.

Excited Hyderabadis soon shared images of the stunning view on social media. Some even took selfies with the sun.

 

A Sun halo, also known as '22 degree halo', is an optical phenomenon that occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere. It takes the form of a ring with a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun or the moon.

According to the University of Illinois, "The halo is a ring of light 22-degrees from the Sun or Moon and is the most common type of halo observed and formed by hexagonal ice crystals."

The same, when visible around the Moon, is called a moon ring or winter halo.

Not just citizens, even actors and politicians also came out to look at the stunning phenomenon and shared some beautiful visuals of the same.

 

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party's Social Media Convenor Jagan Patimeedi was among the many mesmerized netizens. He took to Twitter to share a stunning picture of the phenomenon.

Some users even pointed out that the extremely beautiful phenomenon was a great start to June as the month is celebrated as Pride Month.

Last week, Bengaluru citizens also witnessed the same phenomenon. The ‘halo’ was visible from most parts of the capital of Karnataka state from around 11 am and lasted for over an hour, which resulted in the flooding of social media with eye-capturing pictures.

Here's a look at how the netizens reacted:

Tags: telangana formation day, sun halo, sun halo hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From Metros

Labourers take rest in a closed market at Khari Baowli, during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi unlock process to start gradually from Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually, in New Delhi. (PTI)

COVID-19 lockdown extended in Delhi by another week

Satav on April 22 said he had tested COVID-19 positive. (Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)

Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19

Damaged roof of a structure due to heavy winds as Cyclone Tauktae forms in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai civic body moves 580 COVID-19 patients

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham