Netizens in awe as Hyderabad witnesses 22-degree Sun Halo on Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: People of Hyderabad and the netizens were in for a treat as they witnessed a round rainbow ring - also known as a Sun Halo - around the sun on Wednesday morning. Coincidently, Wednesday also marked the 8th Telangana Formation Day of the state, which was formed in 2014.

Excited Hyderabadis soon shared images of the stunning view on social media. Some even took selfies with the sun.

A Sun halo, also known as '22 degree halo', is an optical phenomenon that occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere. It takes the form of a ring with a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun or the moon.

According to the University of Illinois, "The halo is a ring of light 22-degrees from the Sun or Moon and is the most common type of halo observed and formed by hexagonal ice crystals."

The same, when visible around the Moon, is called a moon ring or winter halo.

Not just citizens, even actors and politicians also came out to look at the stunning phenomenon and shared some beautiful visuals of the same.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party's Social Media Convenor Jagan Patimeedi was among the many mesmerized netizens. He took to Twitter to share a stunning picture of the phenomenon.

Some users even pointed out that the extremely beautiful phenomenon was a great start to June as the month is celebrated as Pride Month.

Last week, Bengaluru citizens also witnessed the same phenomenon. The ‘halo’ was visible from most parts of the capital of Karnataka state from around 11 am and lasted for over an hour, which resulted in the flooding of social media with eye-capturing pictures.

