No coaching without safety: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the recent drowning deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi. Describing the coaching centres as "death chambers," the court has demanded responses from both the Centre and the Delhi government.



Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed shock at the incident, stating, "This is horrible what we are reading. If need be, we will even close down these coaching centres. For the time being, coaching should go online, unless there is meticulous compliance with building regulations and other safety norms."

The court noted that the fatalities — Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana, and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala — highlight a critical issue with safety standards in coaching centres. The bench ordered the expansion of proceedings to include an inquiry into current safety norms and mechanisms for enforcement.

"We deem it appropriate to expand the scope of proceedings and issue notice to the Centre and the NCT of Delhi to show cause as to what safety norms have been prescribed so far and what is the effective mechanism evolved to ensure compliance," the SC said.

The Supreme Court's action came while hearing a petition by a coaching centres' association challenging a December 2023 Delhi High Court order. The High Court had mandated inspections of all coaching centres by fire services and civic bodies to ensure compliance with fire safety norms.

The SC dismissed the association's appeal as frivolous, imposing a Rs 1 lakh cost, and ruled that no coaching centre should operate without adhering to safety regulations.

Following the incident, students across various coaching institutes have protested, demanding improved safety measures. The Delhi High Court had previously transferred the investigation into the students' deaths to the CBI to ensure a thorough and unbiased inquiry.

Students welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, emphasising that the issue transcends beyond coaching centres and municipal regulations, addressing fundamental rights and safety.



