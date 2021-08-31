Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021 | Last Update : 03:44 PM IST

No entry of commercial vehicles in Delhi without RFID tag from today

Payment of toll tax or environment compensation charge can be made only through an RFID tag for any commercial vehicle entering Delhi

The owners/drivers of the vehicles which enter Delhi without paying toll tax through RFID System mode shall be liable to face legal action. (Representational image: ANI)
New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mandated commercial vehicles to carry Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag to enter the national capital from today.

RFID tags for commercial vehicles are again being made mandatory in Delhi. From Tuesday, no commercial vehicle will be allowed to enter Delhi without RFID tag.
Speaking to ANI, an SDMC official said, "In case of no RFID tag on any commercial vehicle, now a provision has been made to cancel its permit. This radio frequency identification system has been installed at 13 toll plazas in Delhi. Last month also an order was issued regarding this and our team was working on these 13 toll plazas. So far, we were letting those without RFID tags leave with a warning, but from August 31, it is being strictly implemented."

 

SDMC has issued a notice regarding this. According to this notice, payment of toll tax or environment compensation charge can be made only through an RFID tag for any commercial vehicle entering Delhi from August 31.

"Supreme Court of India and Commission for Air Quality Management have directed for collection of ECC and toll tax from specified commercial vehicles entering Delhi through RFID System only. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has equipped all 124 toll plazas with RFID System for toll tax and ECC collection. All specified commercial vehicles will have to pay toll tax and ECC through RFID System only.

Therefore all the owners/drivers/ transport unions are hereby informed that with effect from August 31, 2021 commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter into Delhi on payment of ECC and toll tax/ECC through RFID system only. The owners/drivers of the vehicles which enter Delhi without paying toll tax through RFID System mode shall be liable to face legal action including penalty/ cancellation of the permit/registration or any other punitive action for the violation as deemed fit," reads the SDMC notice.

 

Notably, SDMC is the nodal agency in Delhi for RFID tags and has issued such notices in the past as well. But according to the civic body, the latest notice will be strictly enforced.

Pertinent to mention here, one can also register for RFID from the website of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

