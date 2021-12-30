Thursday, Dec 30, 2021 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

Omicron constitutes 46 per cent of total COVID cases in Delhi

ANI
Published : Dec 30, 2021, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2021, 12:29 pm IST

In a massive spike, the national capital reported 923 cases of Covid on Wednesday

A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 to the travelers at a bus stand in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 to the travelers at a bus stand in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that the Omicron variant constitutes 46 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the national capital and people with no travel history were found infected with the new variant, meaning the virus is gradually spreading in the community.

Addressing a press conference, the Health Minister said, "Delhi reported 923 cases and the positivity rate is 1.29 per cent. The COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly and Omicron cases are also increasing in Delhi. As per the latest genome sequencing report, 46 per cent of total COVID-19 cases are of Omicron variant. Of total Omicron cases, few people have travel history and some with no travel history are also infected with Omicron, which means it is gradually spreading in the community," said Jain.

 

He further said that 200 COVID cases in Delhi are admitted in hospitals and of them of 115 samples were tested at the airport. Of the total admitted to the hospital 102 belongs to the city and 98 are from outside.

"Of 200 Covid cases in Delhi hospitals, including international travellers. The 115 asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19 are kept in hospitals as a precautionary step," he said.

The Health Minister said that the Omicron does not have more hospital admissions as compared to the Delta variant.

"Omicron does not have more hospital admissions as compared to the Delta variant. As of now not a single Omicron patient has been on oxygen. Stage one restriction has been imposed in Delhi. Only Delhi has as imposed so many restrictions across the country. The effect of any restriction is visible in seven to eight days," he said.

 

He further alleged that the cases are increasing due to international flights.

"Restrictions have been imposed in Delhi because flights from all over the world come to Delhi because if Omicron patients come to Delhi, then the cases will also increase. The cases have increased due to international flights. Even during the earlier wave, the cases rose with flights coming in," the minister added.

Meanwhile, Dr Suresh Kumar, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), MD said that a total of 70 Omicron patients have been admitted to LNJP till December 30, out of which 50 patients have been discharged.

"A total of 70 #Omicron patients have been admitted to LNJP till December 30, out of which 50 patients have been discharged. Most of the patients are asymptomatic; only 4 out of the 70 patients had a mild fever, throat infection, weakness, loose motion," said Dr Kumar.

 

Earlier on Wednesday, a Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Tags: omicron, omicron covid variant, omicron cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

