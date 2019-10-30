Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal urges Punjab, Haryana to stop stubble-burning

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 30, 2019, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2019, 2:51 am IST

CSE experts analysed real-time data for the Delhi-NCR region to show bursting of crackers “ushered in the season’s first severe pollution peak.”

A tanker sprays water to curb rising pollution at Gautam Puri in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 A tanker sprays water to curb rising pollution at Gautam Puri in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the air quality in Delhi entered the second-worst ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Punjab and Haryana “with folded hands” to take concrete steps against stubble burning to prevent the national capital from becoming a “gas chamber.”

According to government data, Punjab and Haryana recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires, a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi, till October 27.

Mr Kejriwal said the Delhi government is taking all steps to reduce pollution. “At our level, we are making all possible efforts and will continue to do so,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Later, the Delhi government said in a statement that the latest NASA images show a drastic spurt in crop residue burning in the neighbouring states. The stubble plume from Northwest regions has become one of the significant factors in adversely affecting Delhi’s air quality.

“The effective stubble fire counts of Haryana and Punjab have increased from 1,654 to 2,577 during the past 24 hours, which is a matter of extreme concern for the residents of Delhi,” it stated.

Several parts of Delhi were experiencing ‘severe’ air pollution on Tuesday. Anand Vihar was the most polluted area with an air quality index (AQI) of 436 followed by Nehru Nagar with an AQI of 430.

Fireworks on Diwali night played an “overwhelming” role in the rapid deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report showed on Tuesday.

CSE experts analysed real-time data for the Delhi-NCR region to show bursting of crackers “ushered in the season’s first severe pollution peak.”

The report said that the air was much cleaner before Diwali in 2019 as compared to 2018, which “shows the overwhelming role of firecrackers in building the severe peak on Diwali night.”

“From a very clean afternoon, the change to severe pollution levels after 10  pm at night (on Diwali) was drastic. There was a 10-fold jump in PM2.5 concentrations between 5.00 pm and 1.00 am due to bursting of firecrackers,” the report said.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, air quality

Latest From Metros

The maximum noise level recorded this year was 112.3 decibels, which was significantly less than that recorded in 2018 and 2017.

Quietest Diwali in three years, read NGO findings

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis assures stringent action

Protesters come onto the streets. (Photo: RAJESH JADHAV)

Custodial death: 5 suspended

Shankarrao Gadakh, president of the Krantikari Shetkari Paksh, has announced his support to the Sena.

BJP, Shiv Sena in race to bolster their numbers

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham