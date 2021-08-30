Monday, Aug 30, 2021 | Last Update : 03:43 PM IST

Delhi govt issues SOPs for reopening of schools, colleges from Sep 1

ANI
Published : Aug 30, 2021, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2021, 3:02 pm IST

Parental approval will be required for children to attend school. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on reopening of schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Delhi from September 1.

According to the order, up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the classroom will be allowed. There will be a gap of at least one hour between the morning and evening shift schools.

 

According to the DDMA order, children have been asked not to share their food, books and other stationery items with each other and advised to keep the lunch break at different times in an open area. This will prevent the gathering of a large crowd of children together at one time. Also, it has been said that the seating arrangement should be done in such a way that there is a gap of one seat between the two seats.

Parental approval will be required for children to attend school. If any parent does not want to send his child to school, then he will not be forced to do so, it added.

Teachers, staff or students living in the Containment Zone will not be allowed to come to school. It will be mandatory to make a quarantine room in the school premises, where any child or staff can be kept if needed.

 

It has also been asked to ensure that the common area of the school is being cleaned regularly. There should be a provision of soap and water in the toilets as well as the availability of thermal scanners, sanitisers and masks etc. in the school premises.

Thermal scanning will be mandatory at the entry gate. Masks will be necessary for the children as well as the staff; also, the hands of the children will be sanitized at the entry gate itself.

According to this order, the Head of School has been asked to organize a meeting with the School Management Committee (SMC) members, COVID-19 protocol plan.

School heads will also have to ensure that all teachers and staff coming to the school are vaccinated, if they are not, then their vaccination has to be given priority.

 

For entry and exit, separate points for entry exit will be made and civil defence staff will be deployed.

