Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  29 Dec 2021  Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 286
Metros, Delhi

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 286

ANI
Published : Dec 29, 2021, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2021, 9:42 am IST

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 116 in the 'poor' and 221 in the 'moderate' category respectively

People warm themselves with a bonfire on a cold winter night in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 People warm themselves with a bonfire on a cold winter night in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 286, the air quality in the national capital remains in the 'poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 116 in the 'poor' and 221 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

 

While the air quality of Noida remains in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 301, the air quality in Gurugram has slipped to the 'poor' category with AQI at 297.

SAFAR in its bulletin said that the national capital is likely to witness light rain today and tomorrow due to western disturbance that may improve AQI to the upper end of 'Moderate' or 'lower end of Poor'.

"On 30th, 31st and 1st winds are likely to be low reducing ventilation of pollutants and AQI is expected to be within 'Poor' category. From 2nd onwards improvement in AQI is likely due to relatively high winds," it said.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

 

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of the Northwest, Central, East, Northeast and north peninsular India.

To beat the chilling cold, it is common to come across people sitting around a fire to warm themselves these days.

"Ever since it has rained, the cold has increased a lot, we are having a lot of trouble with it," said a resident of Delhi.

Several parts of the national capital are receiving rain for the last two days.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.0 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was reported at 19.0 degrees Celsius at Lodi Road in the national capital.

 

Tags: delhi air pollution, delhi air quality, air quality index (aqi), delhi pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Metros

Shops selling non-essential items will be opened on alternate days, and malls will be open based on an odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm. (PTI)

Schools, cinemas and gyms shut in Delhi; odd-even for shops, malls

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Kejriwal to hold high-level meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Policemen patrol during the night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of COVID-19, at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi govt directs police to take strict action against those violating COVID curfew

A metro train runs on its track amid a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's air quality slips to 'severe' category, AQI stands at 430

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham