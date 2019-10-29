166 held for violating SC order on bursting crackers

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:49 AM IST

According to the data released by the police, more than 350 cases were registered while 3,500 kg of banned firecrackers was seized by it.

New Delhi: Over 160 people have been arrested in the last 24 hours for bursting firecrackers outside the two-hour time-frame set by the Supreme Court, the police said on Monday.

Out of the 371 cases registered, 56 cases were registered for storing and selling illegal firecrackers and 44 people were arrested for the same.

As many as 315 cases have been registered for bursting firecrackers outside the two-hour time-frame set by the Supreme Court and 166 people were arrested for the same.

All the cases were registered in the intervening night of October 27 and 28.

“A total of 371 cases were registered (for various violations), 210 people were arrested, and 3,764.75 kg firecracker was seized on Diwali,” the data stated.   

The police received 940 calls on Diwali for several violations.

The maximum number of cases was registered in the Dwarka district while no single case was reported from Outer-North and New Delhi districts on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Among the total cases registered, 75 cases were from Dwarka, 54 from Northeast, 34 from Shahdara, 23 from Rohini, 22 from Northwest, 21 from South, 19 from East, 18 from Southeast, 17 from Central, 56 from West, 13 from Outer, 4 from Southwest, and 15 from North district.

Out of the 210 arrests, 52 arrests were made by the Northeast, 22 by South, 21 by Rohini, 15 by Central, 15 by Northwest, 30 by West, 13 by Southeast, 7 by Outer, 8 by Shahdara, 9 by Dwarka, 5 by Southwest, and 13 by the North district of the Delhi police.

Of the total 3,764.75 kg firecrackers seized, 1321.9 kg was seized in Northeast, 41.8 kg in Central, 118.9 kg in North, 16.2 kg in Northwest, 164.65 kg in South, 38 kg in Dwarka, 118 kg in West, 704.25 kg in Outer, 728 kg in Rohini, 40 kg in Shahdara, 174.85 kg in Southeast, and 298.2 kg in Southwest district.

The Supreme Court had banned polluting firecrackers in 2018 and ordered that only green ones, which is said to cause 30 per cent less pollution, can be manufactured and sold.

