Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

AAP gives go-ahead to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Feb 29, 2020, 6:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 29, 2020, 6:25 am IST

The government had kept the file for the prosecution of Mr Kumar and other former JNU students for more than a year.

Kanhaiya Kumar
 Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday permitted the prosecution of Left leader Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others over a long-pending sedition case which alleges the former Jawaharlal Nehru University student led a procession that chanted “anti-national” slogans during an on-campus event in February 2016.

The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised his government will take an early decision on grant of sanction to prosecute Mr Kanhaiya in the sedition case after a trial court had asked Delhi Police to file a status report on April 3. The file was pending with AAP minister Satyendar Jain, who also handles the home department which is responsible for taking such decisions.

The government had kept the file for the prosecution of Mr Kumar and other former JNU students for more than a year. Under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), investigating agencies have to take the approval or sanction of the state government while filing charge-sheets in sedition cases.

The sanction has been granted nearly 11 months after the court on April 6, 2019, asked the AAP government to take a decision with a reasonable timeframe — three months — while noting that the delay was leading to a violation of the due process of law. The government then told court that it needed more time to assess if the speeches made by Mr Kumar and nine others were seditious in nature and said it would decide within a month after receiving the opinion of its standing counsel. It also accused Delhi Police of filing the charge-sheet in the 2016 incident in a “secret and hasty manner”.

The prosecution of Mr Kumar and others in the sedition case had become a rallying point in the recent Assembly elections in Delhi in which the BJP had accused the AAP of  “shielding” those who were “working against” the country.

It was in January last year that a 1,200-page charge-sheet, naming Mr Kumar and nine others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, was filed in the trial court. The charge-sheet alleged that the accused led a procession on the anniversary of the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind Azfal Guru and supported the shouting of seditious slogans during the event.

The court had, however, refused the charge-sheet on the ground that prior sanction for prosecution was required from the Delhi government. At that time the court directed the cops to get sanction by February 6, 2019. When the police failed to get the requisite sanction, the court had observed that the authorities cannot sit on a file indefinitely. The request for sanction had been pending since.

The Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry in the BJP-led government at the Centre, a political opponent of the AAP that is in power in the national capital. Both Mr Kumar and Mr Khalid have said that the case is “politically motivated”.

Mr Kumar, who has emerged as a sharp critic of the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made his electoral debut in last year’s Lok Sabha election. He contested from Bihar’s Begusarai seat on a Communist Party of India (CPI) ticket but lost to the BJP’s Giriraj Singh by over 4 lakh votes.

Tags: delhi government, kanhaiya kumar

Latest From Metros

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Delhi riots: Fresh violence in Karawal Nagar, man beaten to death

Naseem Khan

Maharashtra Congress leaders seek resolution against CAA

Anil Deshmukh

May bring bill similar to Disha act: Anil Deshmukh

Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Bangledesh remark leads to tiff between Aaditya and ex-CM

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham